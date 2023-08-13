Christian Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek ‘renewed’ at AC Milan: ‘We are very hungry’

Katya castorenaESPN Digital WriterReading: 3 min.

There was a merengue party in Pasadena Katya Castorena reporting what happened during Real Madrid’s victory over Milan in front of over 70,000 fans.

American striker Christian Pulisic and British midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek signed with AC Milan this summer. Both players left Stamford Bridge for the San Siro in search of a starring role. The reality is that they have been relegated to secondary roles at Chelsea and now they have revived hopes for what will happen to their new club.

“Christian Pulisic and I were in the same situation at our previous club. That’s why we are so hungry this season, we have the opportunity to play, to play in another country, in another league, for a big team, ”Loftus-Cheek shared at a press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the two pre-season games Milan played in the United States, it was clear that both Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek would play a crucial role in strategist Stefano Pioli’s scheme. Against Real Madrid and Juventus, both reinforcements started a total of 128 minutes in two games.

“It’s very exciting and I hope we can take this opportunity and enjoy the moment we play for Milan and do something good for the team. I have always got along very well with Christian (Pulisic) and it is a pleasure to play with him on the pitch,” said the British midfielder.

One of the problems for Loftus-Cheek upon his arrival at the Rossoneri was the language barrier, but little by little, and with the help of his teammates, he understands what the coaching staff wants on the pitch.

Christian Pulisic is already training at his new club AC Milan. Getty Images

“Moving into another league is always difficult, especially if it’s not my native language. But Fikayo Tomori was very helpful to other players who speak English to let me know what the coach wants for the team and for me, and what feedback on games and training, we were able to communicate.

“I feel comfortable and excited about this new challenge and team. There are very good players, I’m happy to think about what we can do next season,” said the 27-year-old.

AC Milan will wrap up their US pre-season tour on Tuesday at the Estadio Alegian against Barcelona.

“The audience is incredible. This is what we expected coming to another country where the football is not so big, the fans have the opportunity to see European football, it’s incredible, the stadiums are so noisy, the atmosphere is breathtaking. It was a pleasure to play in these stadiums in front of the American public,” Reuben concluded.

Milan will play two more friendly matches in Italy against Trento and Novara before the start of Serie A for them on August 21 away to Bologna.