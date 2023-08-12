Circus Maximus: is it the best venue for mega concerts in Rome?

One of the concerts that took place at the Circus Maximus in Rome and that caused the alarm / EFE

American rapper Travis Scott’s concert at Rome’s Circus Maximus has set alarm bells ringing: an archaeological park with more than 2,800 years of history is the perfect setting for 60,000 fans to sing and dance until the seismographs go off and cause an earthquake to panic the Romans

The debate comes after firefighters in the capital received dozens of calls Monday night to find out if there was an earthquake: the tremors turned out to be “fan enthusiasm” by Travis, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) confirmed.

“During the concert, there were several episodes where the peak of fan exaltation was very evident,” as has already been the case, “when Italy won the Eurocup final in 2021 or Napoli won the league in 2023,” explained INGV, which received numerous calls from intimidated citizens.

Travis Scott, who presented his new and long-awaited album “Utopia” at the world premiere in Rome, is the last in a long list of artists who have scrolled through the greatest entertainment building of antiquity in recent weeks.

From Bruce Springsteen’s iconic “Boss”, to the mythical bands Guns N’ Roses and Imagine Dragons, to the last Italian representative in the Eurovision Song Contest, Marco Mengoni, they all performed on a huge 600-meter esplanade and 140 wide between the Palatine Hill and the Aventine Hill.

MONUMENT OR CONCERT HALL

“The Maximus Circus is a monument. It’s not a stadium, it’s not a concert hall. These mega-rock concerts put him at risk, just like the Palatine next door,” said Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, the most visited in Italy and located a few hundred meters from the old stadium.

The archaeologist expressed the hope that the Roman city council, to whom certain technical requirements for the mega-concert were presented, which were not respected, would “duly appreciate the Circus Maximus” in order to “fully understand its history and role in ancient Rome” and this was shown to favor the “selected events such as opera and ballet.

“There has been no property damage so far, but we don’t know what will happen. You have to take into account that Circus Maximus has underground tunnels, archaeological monuments, tens of thousands of people can’t jump over it for hours. He asked for an immediate review of the damage,” he added in an interview with the Agi agency.

Alessandro Onorato, city hall councilor for important events, responded sharply to his words, saying that Russo reminded him of “our parents from 30 years ago” and described the controversy as “barren”: “60,000. medium and zero incidents.

“Hearing a curator say, ‘in Circus Maximus, all you have to do is do an opera or a ballet.’ Well … fortunately, it is not her who decides what is happening in Circus Maximus” – he argued forcefully, and Mariano Angelucci, chairman of the committee for tourism and major events, assured that “you have to look at the present and the future”.

He explained that “Travis Scott with Kanye West has actually made live concert history” and recalled that last year the City Council raised €2.1 million for heritage care through shows at Circus Maximus, in addition to incorporating “a great tourist, economic and employee”.

ASSESSMENT OF EVERY CASE

Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano made his support for Russo clear: “Travis Scott is a successful artist and should perform in Rome, but I think it would be better to find a more suitable venue for his performance.”

“It is important to comply with the technical requirements that accompany admission to the organization of events. It would be wrong to take a biased approach without assessing each case individually,” he explained to Repubblica.

In ancient Rome, the Circus Maximus hosted chariot and horse races, as well as executions, gladiator fights, triumphal parades and demonstrations related to the political, social or religious life of the city.

In its 2,800-year history, it has been subject to fires and reconstructions many times and operated until the first decades of the 6th century, when it became, among other things, an agricultural area, private property and a Jewish cemetery.