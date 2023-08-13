Cirrhosis and other liver diseases can be predicted and prevented

A new tool developed as part of an international study led by Spanish scientists from the IDIBAPS clinic allows you to predict risk of developing cirrhosis or other serious liver diseaseand also has eight variables that can be used to set lifestyle changes for people at riskdiagnose these pathologies at an early stage and prescribe treatment methods that prevent their progression.

The study was carried out within the framework of the European project LiverScreen, coordinated by Dr. Pere GinesClinical Hepatology Consultant and Team Leader “Chronic Liver Diseases: Molecular Mechanisms and Clinical Consequences of IDIBAPS”, Team Leader CIBEREHD and Professor of Medicine at the University of Barcelona, ​​published in the journal Lancet.

Cirrhosis is caused by the accumulation of fibrous tissue in the liver as a result of any inflammatory process caused by various factors, and causes an irreversible deterioration in the condition of this organ. It is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and can cause hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer; Together, these two diseases are responsible for the death of two million people worldwide each year.

“Early identification of people at risk for advanced liver fibrosis will allow for lifestyle changes or treatment to prevent cirrhosis.”

Although hepatitis C viruswhich is one of the main factors in the development of cirrhosis of the liver, has decreased thanks to new methods of dealing with it. fatty degeneration of the liver of the metabolic type (hepatic steatosis) associated with type 2 diabetes and obesity has led to a significant increase in liver cirrhosis.

“This is a disease that develops very slowly and without symptoms, so very often when it is diagnosed, it is at a very late stage and the treatment options are very limited,” explains Pere Hines. “Being able to identify at an early stage which people are at risk for advanced liver fibrosis will allow for lifestyle changes or treatment to prevent the development of cirrhosis,” he adds.

Early identification of people at risk of developing liver fibrosis

Until now, non-invasive methods or laboratory risk calculators have had certain limitations, and it has been necessary to create new, simple tools based on clinical or laboratory variables to identify people at risk of developing liver fibrosis.

The new study focused primarily on developing a risk index, and to do so, the researchers relied on data from 6,400 people who had no known liver disease, but who, after undergoing hepatic elastography – a test that measures liver stiffness – some of them were found to have fibrosis of the liver. This risk index was subsequently validated in a group of 8369 people from the general population, and its predictive value was determined in a cohort of more than 416,000 participants without liver disease and with a 12-year follow-up.

He index named ©LiverRisk and based on eight variables: age, gender and six standard laboratory parameters that can be determined in any laboratory in the world. Let’s do prognosis of liver fibrosis and what is the situation of normality or abnormality of human liver as well anticipate the possibility of long-term complications. “Thus, one can foresee the possibility that a person will have cirrhosis of the liver in the long term and eventually develop cancer or die from the disease,” notes Dr. Hynes.

“The applicability is similar to that of cardiovascular risk factors, which have been around for many years to predict whether a person is at risk for myocardial infarction,” says Dr. Hynes. “In this case, it will be similar, but with a definition of the risk of severe liver disease. And this is important because it may have applicability in terms of early diagnosis of these diseases and to treat before patients develop cirrhosis, and therefore applicability is very important in a field where early diagnosis has not been possible until now,” he concludes.

Source: Clinic-IDIBAPS