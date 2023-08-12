City win, Holnd lose and de Bruyne injured

Jose Antonio Jimenez

Manchesteropponent on August 16 in Athens in the final of the European Super Cup against Sevilla FC, the Prime Minister began by defeating the recently promoted Burnley de Kompany (former SkyBlue cast member) by 0-3. Victory away from home, overshadowed by lMuscle tension Belgian Kevin de Bruyne in the first minutes of the match and with goals Haaland as a protagonist against a rival structure.

As soon as the fight started Haaland He opened the scoring with a home-brand goal (3rd minute). With the score 0-1 and now without Bruyne on the field, the guests were looking for a second goal that would bring them closer to the final victory. 0:2 in the 36th minute after a new goal from the Norwegian. Haaland.

In the second half, when everything was tied up and well tied up and already with Haaland watching the bulls from the side, Rodri signed the final 0-3 with 15 minutes left. A clash that his teammates ended with another one after the local Zauri was expelled.

Guardiola’s people they played at the beginning with Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez and Haaland. they also had minutes Kovacic, Laporte, Palmer, Macati and Guardio.