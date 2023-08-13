Claudio Pizarro, legend: The Peruvian wore the German Super Cup trophy and received praise from ESPN

Claudio Pizarro wore the German Super Cup trophy in the final preview (ESPN)

Preview German Super Cup dressed with the presence of the symbolic figure of Peru and European football: Claudio Pizarro. Allianz Arena, witness to the Peruvian’s many football exploits, revived the magic of his golden years on a magical night.

He “Andean Bomber”, having already abandoned its role as a player, continues to play a role that is still leading in Germany. This time, he was in charge of displaying that country’s brilliant Super Bowl trophy ahead of the final between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzigwhich took place this Saturday, August 12.

Pizarro proudly defending the colors of the box ‘Bavarian’ for many years and then became its ambassador, hanging up his football boots, he returned to the court that saw him celebrate so many times to participate in the final ceremony of the competition.

And it was not an accidental appearance, as the ex-captain peruvian team He was solely responsible for a symbolic act filled with emotion and nostalgia: he brought a precious reward, the object of desire of both teams, to the center of the field.

Claudio Pizarro was the idol of Bayern Munich, where he won everything he played for.

WITH three Super Bowls The German team, to his credit, Pizarro’s legacy with the Bavarian team remains unshakable. His goals, his character and dedication have made him one of the most prominent figures in the history of the club. And no less.

For this reason, the choice of Pizarro for this important event not only confirms his status as a living Bayern Munich legend, but also highlights the relationship of respect and mutual admiration between the Peruvian and German fans.

Claudio Pizarro holds a special place in the hearts of Bayern fans. Throughout his career, he has been in different clubs, but his legacy with “Bavarians” Exceeds. His great stats have supported him in the past and are supporting him now.

Since joining the German national team in 2001, he has shown his great technique and great talent. There were two phases with this team, starting with from 2001 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2015. Both times the Peruvian was one of the most productive strikers in the Bundesliga.

In fact, with 125 goals scored in a Bayern jersey “Bombardier” He has established himself as one of the top foreign scorers in the club’s history. In addition, he is the second highest foreign goalscorer in the Bundesliga with 197 conquestssecond only to Robert Lewandowski (312).

Claudio Pizarro scored 125 goals in a Bayern shirt (Getty Images)

Wearing the red jersey, the Peruvian played a total of 224 official matches, a testament to his importance and perseverance in the team. In addition to his scoring nose, Pizarro has also won several titles with Bayern, further cementing his legend.

Were 18 trophies the ones he nurtured during his successful tenure at Bayern: six Bundesligas, five German Cups, two German League Cups, one German Super Cup, one Champions League, one European Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and one Club World Cup.

So when the lights of the stadium bounced off the Super Bowl trophy held by Pizarro, it gave him and thousands of fans a lot of special memories that will forever stick with him. No doubt it was a nostalgic moment that made it clear that although he is no longer on the field as a player, the legend of the “Bomber” is still alive in every corner of the Allianz Arena.

The years will go on without interruption, and he will continue to bear the name of Peru in the style of Germany, where he undoubtedly left an unforgettable mark even more than in our country.