Coffee with Mateo B.

Tuesday. Hipólito Yrigoyen has an old bar called Harvard at 25:00. When I am in the area, I go in and drink coffee. It’s always the same. Always ugly and I always like it. Theophrastus described Heraclitus with the word μελαγχολία, emphasizing his significance impulsiveness. Diogenes Laertes understood “sadness” and concluded that Heraclitus did not complete some of his works because he suffered from acute melancholy. But we already know that the claim that tough men don’t dance is a lie.

Wednesday. At ten in the morning I arrive at the EdeSur office at 190 San Jose Street. I am immediately received with kindness. They ask me for a photo of the meter I have and they tell me two things. First, the electricity supply has increased significantly, almost by fifty percent. Secondly, my electric stoves consume a lot. There was nothing to pay. He read the invoice correctly, but he wanted to believe that he had read it incorrectly or that it contained a mistake. Sometimes this happens to me with books that I read or even write.

Thursday. I’m discussing with Robles the possibility of writing a Mateo Banks novel. I thought it was impossible, but little by little, with his usual friendliness, Robles convinces me. I knew that when he got out of prison, he came to Flores, settled in a boarding house, and on the same day he left, he slipped in the bath and committed suicide. But when I went to Wikipedia, it was added that the address of the boarding house is Ramon Falcon 2178. I told Robles that tomorrow I would see if this building exists. He googled and told me that now there is an ice cream shop.

Friday. I give Carmelo a lift to school and walk down 2178 Rue Falcon around eight-thirty. The Roma Ice Cream Parlor is now in the old pension. I take a photo for Robles, I go in and ask for a cortado. A gray-haired woman sits in the background. Nobody else. The place is modern and bright. There is an ice cream bar, a waiter, a list of flavors and prices on the wall. The coffee is bad. Nothing indicates that Mateo Banks, one of the first multiple murderers of the 20th century in Argentina, died here in 1949, just as Peronism was beginning to make the country great. Robles says the city should put up a plaque because Jack the Ripper is on tour in London. It seems excessive to me. The novel can be called Coffee with the ghost of Mateo B..

Later. Last week I had a bad liver. He may have had hepatitis A. Last Friday I was in a consultation and they took blood, but we will not know yet if I had hepatitis or not, because the lab report says that the blood drawn was not enough to carry out the necessary analyses. study . Virginia Woolf says you shouldn’t get bored writing your own lyrics. Nestor signs a book contract next week Levchenko method from Bucharest editions. Phrase from the speech: “You have to be careful what you say, because we can make a confession.”

Saturday. Pizza in Imperio with the youth of Revista Paco. Juan Blanco, Ariel, Federico Cano. Tells a little about everything. I would like to talk more with Ariel, especially about the economy before the elections. Then to the FED. I pass by the Barba de Abejas stand. I ordered several books from Eric Shirlo, I was particularly interested in isbn? No thanks, and print or die! from Eric and You come home tired after a day of work and find yourself in an uncomfortable chair. Bruno Munari. FED is always the same for several years. Nothing to say. The place where all friends are. Although the organization still does not accept the labels where I publish. One of the corridors has been christened Luis Citarroni… What could be noted is the total lack of criticism that regularizes this abundant creative magma. No one is discussing or supporting any post. In fact, no one talks about books. FED has no magazine, no web channel, not even a social media account where critics do their work. Readers and even sales will benefit from this activity. But the editors and those who organize don’t have much of a head. It’s about selling. Medieval fair. Fine. This is part of our sleepy existence in the 21st century.

Later. When Heraclitus claimed that a person’s ethos was his daimon, both ethos and daimon referred to concepts that were considered stable at the time. The character has been fixed. The spirit that guided our lives has not changed.