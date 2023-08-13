Commented photos of Millie Bobby Brown in a bikini where all attention is paid to what she is reading

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby BrownShe is one of the most famous social media celebrities and never ceases to amaze her fans with her posts. recently announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi whom he called his “life partner”.

The 19-year-old star never ceases to amaze us and does it again showing off her amazing body on her Instagram account along with what would be his first book: “Nineteen Steps” and is accompanied by the comment: “My summer reading”.

The post that went viral and caused their fans are focused on two issues when commenting on a photo: desire to read the first book actresses and second, the white bikini she wears lying on a sun lounger. While he already announced his writing adventure in March, we’ll have to wait until September to enjoy his new book.

In an Instagram video, she announced to her followers: “I am delighted to present my novel The Nineteen Steps. will be published on September 12, 2023″. The actress, who is getting married in the coming months, completed the look with a Louis Vuitton necklace and stylish sunglasses as she appears to be leafing through her new book, which will soon be published.

this is a love story about an 18-year-old woman named Nellie Morris who lives with her family in Bethnal Green in London during World War II. After Nellie meets an American pilot during an air raid, an accident occurs with catastrophic consequences that will change their lives forever. A novel in which, according to the actress, “andThis is inspired by my grandma Ruth.This is a very personal book and close to my heart. I grew up listening to stories about how they lived during the war.”