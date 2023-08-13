Controversy surrounding the megaconcert – El Diario de Yucatán

ROME (EFE). — Travis Scott’s concert at the Circus Maximus in Rome has caused alarm: is an archaeological park with over 2,800 years of history the perfect place for 60,000 fans to sing and dance to the point of making their hearts leap? seismographs and cause panic among the Romans?

The debate comes after the capital’s firefighters received dozens of calls on Monday evening to find out if there was an earthquake: the shock turned out to be the “enthusiasm of fans” of the American rapper, as confirmed by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

“During the concert, there were several episodes where the peak of fan exaltation was very evident,” as has already been the case, “when Italy won the Eurocup final in 2021 or Napoli won the league in 2023,” explained INGV, which received numerous calls from intimidated citizens.

Travis Scott, who presented his new and long-awaited record production “Utopia” in the capital of Italy at a world premiere, is the latest in a long list of artists who have scrolled through the largest entertainment building in antiquity in recent weeks.

From Bruce Springsteen to Guns N’ Roses and Imagine Dragons, to Italy’s Eurovision Song Contest representative Marco Mengoni, they all performed on the 600m long and 140m wide esplanade between the Palatine Hill and the Aventine Hill.

“The Maximus Circus is a monument. It’s not a stadium, it’s not a concert hall. These mega-rock concerts put him at risk, just like the Palatine next door,” said Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, the most visited in Italy and located a few hundred meters from the old stadium.

The archaeologist expressed the hope that the Roman city council, to whom certain technical requirements for the mega-concert were presented, which were not respected, would “duly appreciate the Circus Maximus” in order to “fully understand its history and function in ancient Rome” and showed favor with the “chosen events such as opera and ballet. “There has been no property damage so far, but we don’t know what will happen. You have to remember that Circus Maximus has underground tunnels, archaeological monuments, you can’t jump on them for hours, tens of thousands. He asked for an immediate review of the damage,” he added in an interview with the Agi agency. His words were sharply responded to by Capital City Council Events Councilor Alessandro Onorato, who said Russo reminded him of “our parents from 30 years ago” and described the controversy as “barren”: “60,000 young people in their 20s average and zero incidents .

“Hearing a curator say, ‘In Circus Maximus, you just need to do an opera or a ballet.’ Well … fortunately, it is not her who decides what happens in Circus Maximus, “he stated, and Mariano Angelucci, chairman of the committee for tourism and major events, decided that “you have to look at the present and the future.”

He explained that “Travis Scott with Kanye West has actually made live concert history” and recalled that last year the city council raised €2.1 million for heritage care through shows at the Circus Maximus, in addition to the “great tourist benefit, economic and labor”.

Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano made his support for Russo clear: “Travis Scott is a successful artist and should perform in Rome, but I think it would be better to find a more suitable venue for his performance.”

“It is important to comply with the technical requirements that accompany admission to the organization of events. It would be wrong to take a biased approach without assessing each case individually,” he explained to the newspaper Repubblica.

In ancient Rome, the Circus Maximus hosted chariot and horse races, as well as executions, gladiator fights, triumphal parades and demonstrations related to the political, social or religious life of the city.

In its 2,800-year history, it has undergone fires and reconstructions many times and remained active until the first decades of the 6th century, when it became, among other things, an agricultural area, private property and a Jewish cemetery.