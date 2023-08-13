“Could This Man Be More Incredible?”: The Amazing Dedication of Coty Romero

Saturday, August 12, 2023



19:53

Coty Romero, former Big Brother (Telefe), recently stated on LAM (America) that he is “meeting” sports journalist Gaston Edoul. Away from Alexis “Rabbit” Quiroga, the young woman assured that she has a good relationship with the journalist and they have various work projects that can be carried out in the coming weeks.

Given this scenario, fans began to look for clues reflecting a possible romance, but so far there has been no photographic material. In addition, the few exchanges of likes and comments show that there is something more than friendship between them.

The young woman assured that she was feeling better after various difficult moments she went through a few weeks ago. Romero stressed that he is hard at work preparing for the new edition of Bailando, a program hosted by Marcelo Tinelli. In his Instagram stories, he left many videos of his progress in rehearsals and added a dedication that surprised everyone.

Photo: Instagram capture

“Could this man be more incredible?” – the former Big Brother noticed in the stories of the social network and added a short video of his favorite artist. This is Justin Bieber, a young man with worldwide recognition and millions of followers.

Koty currently has over two million followers on his Instagram profile and receives thousands of comments on every post he makes.