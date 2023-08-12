Creativity as a tool for sustainability: how do artists overcome personal and collective challenges?

Creativity and self-expression allow artists to express their emotions, visions and experiences through various art forms, often finding a way to channel emotions and make sense of their own experiences. But creativity goes beyond mere expression; it has also proven to be a powerful tool for resilience, helping artists address and overcome personal and collective challenges.

When creating art, people improve their non-verbal communication skills through the use of symbols, metaphors, images, and sounds.. It enhances empathy and social connections.

According to a 2019 study by the American Psychological Association, creative people and creative participants report higher levels of emotional well-being and greater ability to cope with stressors, as creativity strengthens social, sentimental, cognitive, and communication skills. act as buffers against stress.

Expression and personal healing through art:

Creativity implies divergent thinking, that is, the ability to generate multiple solutions or points of view on the same problem. It strengthens cognitive abilities such as mental flexibility, imagination and abstraction, relieving emotional stress and promoting self-awareness.

Many artists have used their work as a form of personal healing, such as Bob Dylan writing some of his most famous songs in moments of deep personal pain that prompted him to express his feelings through music. This ability to internally process their experiences has become a way of overcoming difficulties. The same thing happened to artists like Adele, Lady Gaga and John Lennon.

Creativity as a catalyst for social change:

In addition to helping with personal healing, artists and creatives have used their ingenuity to solve collective problems and raise awareness of social issues. In times of adversity, art can serve as a vehicle for change and transformation.

A prime example is the art movement during apartheid in South Africa. Artists such as Nelson Mandela and Miriam Makeba used music, poetry and dance to resist oppression and promote racial equality. His work transcended borders and gave voice to the struggle for freedom, inspiring millions of people around the world.

According to UNESCO, participation in artistic activities worldwide has grown by more than 25% over the past two years., demonstrating the fundamental role that culture plays at times when social resilience is most needed. By expressing collective feelings through art, creators make difficult experiences more bearable and offer new perspectives that can transform adverse realities.

Community Sustainability Inspiration:

Art and creativity can also bring entire communities together and strengthen their collective resilience. Cultural events such as festivals and exhibitions can be a meeting place for people who share similar concerns.. By sharing their experiences through art, the community can find solace, hope, and mutual connection.

A study published in the Journal of Empirical Research in the Arts found that communities that actively support artistic and cultural creativity tend to be more cohesive and resilient in the face of challenges such as natural disasters or economic crises.

In conclusion, creativity is revealed as a powerful tool for sustainability on both a personal and societal level. Artists find in their work a way to heal and express their problems, and their ingenuity also becomes an inspirational force that motivates social change and strengthens entire communities in the face of adversity. Creativity not only connects us to our own emotions and experiences, but also unites us as human beings, reminding us that even in the most difficult times there is always room for hope and improvement.

Paola Ruiz

Source: https://www.elartedesermkt.com/blog