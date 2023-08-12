Cristiano Ronaldo and Benzema arrive in Mexico: TV Azteca will broadcast the Saudi Arabian League

lon Mexican TV official purchase of broadcasting rights by the Arab League. The great figures active in this league today have attracted the attention of the pambolero. Count on Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino and more.

This will start from Friday, August 11 will be available for Mexico and Central America.. will be transferred 3 games per dayso you can see them in total. 102 games this growing league. Available channels Siete, Azteca Uno, ADN 40, A+ and Azteca Digital Online.

It is not known if there will be a different team of storytellers and commentators who will broadcast the matches of the Arab League, or we will be able to listen to the same team that talks about the Mexican League. The fans are already excited, well Social networks are asking Christian Martinoli and company to shout El Bicho goals.

TV Azteca Deportes recently announced that the quarter-finals league cupthey can be seen in their open TV channels. In doing so, they make it clear that they are working to bring back the lead role in football broadcasts in Mexico, which belonged to Fox Sports and Televisa.