Cristiano Ronaldo became the champion of Saudi Arabia and lifted the “fake” world championship

The Portuguese took a hard hit during the match that made him the champion. Despite the potential injury Cristiano Ronaldo When he was on the court, he was one of the most important figures. thanks to him, the victory over the Al Hilal team became possible. On the other hand, when receiving a trophy, there was a detail in the award that caught the eye.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to a very serious injury received by Luciano Sanchez from the Argentinos Juniors team. The Portuguese referred to the bad move that his former teammate Marcelo made with the Argentine footballer.

The striker has had ups and downs with his Al-Nasr team, but managed to become champion after defeating Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Champions Cup. Although the figure Cristiano Ronaldo caused a lot of controversy in Saudi Arabia, the player received a big win.

The football player was the figure of the match, made a double to overcome the result and became the main character of the party. The former Real Madrid player waited patiently when the teams were even. After forced elongation in overtime, he scored rebounds, closed the score in his favor and became the champion.

What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo during the match

The public, coaching staff and teammates experienced a moment of unease when they had to carry Ronaldo off the pitch on a stretcher. The signs of pain on his face were very noticeable, it seemed that the blow fell on his left knee.

They put pressure on Rafael Nadal to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and his decision was blunt: “I’m a fan.” Rafael Nadal was asked who is better – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, and his answer surprised.

For the peace of those present, it turned out that the player had only received a blow. The moment when game over, Cristiano Ronaldo he was able to go out to celebrate with his teammates. After the celebration, he was presented with a trophy, but a detail in the design caught the attention of the public.

Characteristics of the trophy awarded to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo became the champion of Saudi Arabia and lifted the “fake” world championship

The award caused great controversy when the design of the trophy became known. The similarity of the Arab Champions Cup with the World Cup was obvious. The prize turned out to be very similar, it blew up social networks and all the attention of the Portuguese was riveted to him. His eternal dispute with Lionel Messi returned to the spotlight and memes were not long in coming.