Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al Nasr to the final of the Arab Champions League from eleven meters

Cristiano Ronaldo close to receiving new name in their windows. The Portuguese gave his team a pass to Arab Club Championship Finalalso known as Arab Champions League. In a very tight semi-final with a short game, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner once again demonstrated his effectiveness in terms of maximum penalties and put the final 1-0 on the scoreboard.

He Al Nasrwith fairly even players such as Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Telles or Sadio ManeIn addition to the Portuguese striker, he showed his qualities from the first minutes of the game. Being very protagonists with the ball, and with Marcelo Brozovic, engine room manager, the Saudi club managed to get him to play mainly on the opponent’s field. He Iraqi Al-Shorta was not dangerous at the goalkeeper’s goal Al Aqidi. The cases were only yellow and bluecharacteristic of the Cristiano team. The first part ended with Al-Nasr as the total dominant of the matchbut they were not effective in front of the goal.

Cristiano does not fall from eleven meters

The tone of the second 45-minutes had to be transferred to the first half. Team trained Luis Castro continued to dominate and besiege the opposing team, although neglecting protection more. Al-Shorta had more chances to score, especially on several counterattacks, but the score didn’t budge. It was meant to be Cristiano Ronaldo whoever opened it is back thereminute 75. Sadio Mane scores a penalty which, as usual, converted Portuguese. The Saudis controlled the last minutes defending with the ball and forcing the Iraqi club footballers to run. Just hand to hand very clearly, right before the discount, he instilled fear in the bodies of the fans, which filled and colored Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Abha. Al-Nasr is already waiting for an opponent in the final of the Arab Champions League, which will be either Al-Hilal or Al-ShabaabBoth are from Saudi Arabia.

Data sheet

Al-Nasr: al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Madu, Telles; Al-Khaybari, Brozovich, Fofana; Talisca, Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also played: Al-Amri, Gharib, Conan, Al-Fatil.

cards: No cards.

Al-Shorta: Basil; Jasim, Amer, Yunus, Alvan; Niang, Bubakar, Al-Hamdani, Al-Azzawi, Farhan; Rostam.

Also played: Youssef, Lucas Santos, Al-Mawas, Al-Gahwashy.

cards: No cards.

Incidents: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Abha (20,000 spectators).