Cristiano Ronaldo made history with Al-Nasr after winning the Arab Club Championship.

Al-Nasr Cristiano Ronaldo has finally reached the goal they set after the arrival of the Portuguese striker in their organization – to win the league title.; This achievement was achieved this Saturday precisely at the King Fahd Stadium, the sports arena where they beat Al-Hilal to become the new monarchs of the Arab Clubs Champions League.

In this commitment, the Portuguese striker played the role of the most important figure in the match, scoring two goals that gave the team victory in a 1-2 match to show that he still had all the strength. qualities that make him They have become one of the most important figures in world football.

Both teams started the first half energetically, arguing a lot over the ball and couldn’t create more scoring opportunities.; Despite this, everything changed for the second half of the game when Al Hilal opened the scoring with a powerful strike from Michael Richard Delgado de Oliveira in the 51st minute.

After that, Ronaldo took the game very seriously and put the team on his shoulders; the gunner scored the equalizing goal in the 74th minute and later sentenced the match in the 98th minute to a decisive victory.

This fact allowed the Portuguese to become the top scorer of the Arab Club Championship, scoring a total of six goals, and also to reach the 35th title in his career. as a professional football player; This fact represents a positive for Ronaldo’s career as it is his first trophy at the club and thus puts an end to the criticism he received last year due to the club’s poor results.

After the match, Ronaldo himself received the trophy from the hands of King Salman of Saudi Arabia, who congratulated him on the impressive performance he had with Al-Nasr.

alerts activated

Despite the impressive performance of the European, the team activated the alarm due to an injury he received in the match, due to which he left the field on a stretcher; While the severity of his injury is unknown, and the club’s medical staff is expected to provide a summary after passing the relevant tests.

