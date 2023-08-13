Cristiano Ronaldo memes for winning a trophy similar to the World Cup
1/12Cristiano Ronaldo goal, GOAT in the finalTV: @BlueboyCR7
2/12It won’t be a World Cup, but at least it looks like it. The best in the world Cristiano RonaldoTV: @Elmaic_5
3/12Al-Nasr Asian Cup champion for the first time in history with a DOUBLE from Cristiano Ronaldo in the finalTV: @Mario___RM
4/12Name a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo and deactivate this account.TV: @Lavozgalactica
5/12Cristiano Ronaldo has won the last 9 finals played.TV: @MadridTotal_
6/12Cristiano Ronaldo is the champion of any title. I AUTOMATICALLY:TV: @gabrieleguez7
7/12How is Fulgrim similar to Cristiano Ronaldo? Open up, both obsessed perfectionistsTV: @JuanMan66015415
8/12Cristiano Ronaldo wins 35th trophy of his careerTV: @arielipillo
9/12Great Christian, congratulations on the new World Championship.TV: @BarcaGiants
10/12Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram_Thank you for your support!TV: @CristianoXtra_
11/12Finally justice has been served, the top 4 in the world have at least one world championship, Messi, Maradona, Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo have arrived, congratulations to CR7TV: @LaMessineta10
12/12Oh! Cristiano Ronaldo won the championship, but what the hell! this is the championship of arab clubsTW: @I’mSimpsonito
Source link