Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned champion along with Al Nassre, and Georgina, along with her children, sent him an affectionate message

The footballer won his first title in Saudi Arabia, and his partner devoted an emotional message to him in his networks. Details in the note.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the championship of the Arab countries, and Georgina Rodríguez and her children celebrated the victory. | Libero composition.

Cristiano Ronaldo he scored two goals and won the Arab Club Championship with Al Nassr. With that being said, Georgina Rodríguez did not hesitate to show how proud she is of the footballer on her social media sites.

Let’s keep that in mind during the game Cristiano Ronaldo He left the field injured after being hit in the knee, but that didn’t stop him from celebrating his first title in Saudi Arabia.

Through her social networks, the influencer showed the emotions her children felt when they saw their father win his first Arab championship. The juveniles held trophies in their hands and watched the prizes carefully.

“Proud of Dad. We are waiting for you”, is a post published by Georgina Rodriguez, who has always been proud of the achievements Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved in his career.

In addition, he posted a photo of the footballer’s children raising a glass as their father did on the pitch. “Good time, dear dad. #Champions”, that was the description written by the influencer.

Cristiano Ronadol’s children celebrating their father’s triumph. (PHOTO: Georgina Rodriguez)