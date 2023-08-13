Dafne Keen will return as X-23 in Deadpool 3

Rumor: Dafne Keene will return as X-23 in Deadpool 3

Get ready, Deadpool and Marvel fans, because it looks like Deadpool 3 is about to blow the screen with exciting episodes and surprises! After the success of Deadpool (84%) and Deadpool 2 (85%), Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios are collaborating to bring us the third installment of the most beloved anti-hero in cinema, and it looks like they are ready to invite several of their iconic characters to the party to the cinema. Among the most recent rumors, one in particular has caused quite a stir: the possible return of Daphne Keen as X-23.

Hugh Jackman, the cult performer of Wolverine, has already announced his departure from the role after the hero’s heartbreaking ending in Logan (93%). The James Mangold film was the actor’s farewell to the character, but the gods of Marvel smiled at the fans. Hugh Jackman join Reynolds in Deadpool 3though probably as a variant of Wolverine that allows us to see two actors on screen.

However, the surprises don’t end there. The latest rumor indicates that Daphne Keenwho shone as X-23 in the same 2017 film may return to Deadpool 3. This rumor has ignited the network and the imagination of fans who are eager to see how this possible collaboration will develop.

Recently posted video Deinsider on YouTube (via Comic) stirred up the waters of the Marvel Universe with juicy information about possible cameos in Deadpool 3. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Taron Egerton’s names as a variant of Wolverine, Julian McMahon like Doctor Doom, and a few others have been thrown onto the table of speculation. The list is long and exciting, including names like Halle Berry as Storm, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Ben Affleck as Daredevil, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, and many more.

Among all these possible episodes, the return Daphne Keen as the X-23 stands out as one of the most exciting. The young actress made an indelible impression on fans with her performance in Loganand his eventual return as X-23 could bring to the screen a collaboration between the characters that fans didn’t know they needed until now.

Ryan Reynolds and Marvel Studios seem to be betting on Deadpool 3 very seriously and they are determined to offer fans a film they will never forget. The reports also suggest the participation of some of the characters in the franchise, such as Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and other famous names.

While the participation is surprising, many wonder if the essence of the films will continue after Disney’s acquisition of Fox. Irreverent and cheeky tone Deadpool 3 According to Karan Soni, who plays Dopinder, he should stay intact. So there’s nothing to worry about, fans can expect the same dose of raw humor and explosive action that made them fall in love with the character in the first place.

Deadpool 3 promises to be a whirlwind of emotions and surprises for Marvel fans. From the return of Wolverine to the chance to see Daphne Keene as X-23, the film promises to be a true cinematic experience that fans won’t want to miss. As we look forward to the release in May 2024, we will keep our antennas on for more exciting news about Deadpool 3 and the exciting Marvel Universe. It’s worth the wait!

