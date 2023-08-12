Dakota Johnson has a trick to wear a new look without cutting her hair!

If someone is faithful to their hair in dark tones, then yes Dakota Johnson, a 33-year-old actress who is characterized by the iconic bangs and long hair in size XL. However, they say that it’s never too late to renew yourself and bet on new trends, which is in this case hacks beauty, which is why the heroine of How to be single decided to change her appearance.

Subtly yet extremely sensual is what her long hair looks like now, and below we show her trick to transform, even without a radical cut!

Dakota Johnson uses this trick to freshen up her look

We know getting a haircut can be a very difficult decision, but Dakota Johnson it has a tip for a thicker, fuller look without sacrificing hair length. Is it possible? Yes!

It was during his last appearance that the Hollywood star was seen with a hairstyle that would change the world of beauty forever. Beyond a strong style like a bob or pixie, the secret lies in smooth the ends with scissorsintegrating each strand so that you can’t see where they start or end.

The result is fluid tips, very light and not violent at all. Getty’s paintings

Softened ends: this is the name of the new celebrity cut

As softened endsThis technique has a secret. Cleansing the hair is not a straight cut, but the ends are cut with layers and a curved edge to complete the straight lines, breaking the impression of a compact and stiff block of hair.

Trying them on you will notice more lightness and movement as well as a lot of body which will look super sexy in your hair if you use your natural texture with a blow dryer and use root lifting spray.