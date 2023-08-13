Daniel Sancho and the curiosity of being dismembered

It is not clear, rather there is a growing interest in the cologne advertising boy who walks on the beach in a bathing suit, with long hair in the wind and a rocky chest, as befits a certain age and certain occupations, since the body must be cultivated to allow interest to flourish. This is a wishing garden. Daniel Sancho, once unknown, boasts of already entering history when the killer becomes a rock star and becomes sexy, evil, like an aphrodisiac. There will be a waiting list to come face to face with this alleged demon, now that even demons are suspected and Miguel Carcaño, Marta del Castillo’s executioner, wants to be a father. Apparently, there are those who look into the eyes of a criminal, a tough criminal and fall in love. “The one with the girlfriends that Puigdemont will come up with!” – one of those jokers who are no longer left would say, because in the moral karma of the postmodern you can be attracted by the devil (Rolling Stone), but the joke of those who cannot be forgiven does not forgive, they hurt.

The other day, in a special edition of the case, a lawyer on behalf of a confessed criminal already warned us that there is much more behind the event than it seems, and that more people are at stake, so there will be several seasons; So don’t worry, “fans” of the beautiful Sancho, that slipper-clad butcher. Although he himself accused himself of killing, cutting and scattering the remains of a Colombian surgeon, a significant part of the audience hopes that this is a lie, that in fact the lawyer is telling the truth for the strange reason that, as if they are nominating a Big Brother member, they want, so that Sancho would not be kicked out of the house, would not end up in a prison overflowing with zombies, where he would be a wreck.

I can think of only three explanations, although the experts will probably have hundreds: either we have a dazzling attraction to evil, or life is somehow waiting to be dismembered, or learning to evade murder. All of them are gruesome and paint a biography of this time of “true crime” when the objects of Charles Mason or Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon, are sold for thousands of dollars.

Everything changed on the day when the killers became beautiful, and not tall creatures, like Peter Lorre from the Dusseldorf Vampire. Having Sharon Stone kill you with an ice pick or Tom Cruise with two shots at close range must be the greatest erotic act for this legion of sick fans.