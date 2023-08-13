Daniel Sancho is going through a “downturn” in prison, his lawyer told EL PERIÓDICO.

With facts more than explained and with Daniel Sanchoconfessed to the author of the murder and dismemberment of surgeon Edwin Arrieta in Thailand, in preventive prisonthe ball is on the court justice. Lawyers for the son of actor Rodolfo Sancho are not only working to prevent his transfer to a maximum security prison in Bangkok, but are also trying to that he is still isolated from the rest of the prisoners in the penitentiary center of the island Koh Samui For protect your physical integrity. This was revealed by one of his lawyers, Ramon Chippirras, EL PERIÓDICO, who also revealed somewhat disturbing information: the son of actor Rodolfo Sancho suffering from “low mood” because he is behind bars.





29 year old is in the infirmaryaccording to anticovid protocol from jail. When they’re done 10 days of isolationSancho must go to the prison cell and share cell “with 30 other people”indicates Chippirras. He now lives with four inmates, the head of the center said on Wednesday.

On that day, director Watcharapong Bunsayor specified that the detainee showed no “signs of fear or anxiety.” When he was admitted, they also shaved his hair to prevent him from getting lice, and some sources add that To do yoga in a cell. Whatever, your mood has worsenedreveals the lawyer.

The accomplice theory gains momentum

On the other hand, the legal team Balfagon-Chippirras suggests the possibility that Sancho partner in crime. They claim that the dismemberment of the body in such a short time utopian work for one person, even for one with extraordinary physical form young





The first to put forward this hypothesis was a lawyer and criminologist Carmen Balfagon, former Vox militant, PP confidant and regular participant in Mediaset’s “Viva la vida” programme. “I’m sure he was escorted,” he said last week.

This argument took official look on Friday, as Balfagon, along with Chippirras, were hired by the Sancho family to jointly defend the established author with lawyers. Fernando Oka And hun ananwhich are located in the country of Southeast Asia.