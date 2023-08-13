Daniel Sancho jailed in Thailand for alleged murder of Edwin Arrieta

It seems that the end of the “moon party” is not festive at all. This Monday it became known that the Spanish Daniel Sancho He joined Prison on the island of Koh Samui in southern Thailandafter a judge in the island’s provincial court issued a temporary jail sentence for a young man for the alleged murder of a Colombian Edwin Arrieta, This was reported by sources close to the EFE case.

Until now, young Spaniard Daniel Sancho was seen leaving the police station of Koh Phangan (southern Thailand) accompanied by police, where confessed to the crime last Saturday to give under a court order and wait until, after the transfer of the defendant to the neighboring island of Koh Samui, the judge decides whether to file formal charges against the cook.

29-year-old Sancho will remain in this prison at least until your judgment begins and from now on he will be subjected to 10 day covid-19 isolationthe period during which only your lawyer can visit you.

A lawyer hired by the Sancho family, son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho and grandson of also actor Sancho Gracia, will meet the young man in prison on Tuesday.

The Sancho family is not expected to travel to Thailand immediately due to the lockdown period the young man will be subjected to. Once this protocol is completed, the trial will start on an unspecified date (between weeks and months)while the Thai police have another nine weeks to complete their investigation.

Sancho’s lawyers assured that they would demand the preliminary release of the young man, which the judge refused.

Before being transferred this Monday to Koh Samui to go to court from the neighboring island of Koh Phangan, where the alleged crime took place, Sancho assured an EFE question: “I want to cooperate in every way I can.”

The actor’s Spanish son, Rodolfo Sancho, admitted this Sunday in EFE statements that he was guilty of the murder in Thailand of his friend and Colombian partner. Edwin Arrieta Arteaga44 years old.

“I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy my relationship with my girlfriend, he made me do things I would never do,” Sancho said during a conversation in front of his Thai public defenders and several officers from the Koh Phangan police station, where he was detained pending the decision of the judge. .

According to the Spaniard, the surgeon She wanted to have sex with him, but he refused. He hit her and Edwin fell with a bang. got into the bath and died. Then Daniel dismembered it into 14 pieces and placed it in bags so that he could carry it to different parts of the city.

The Thai police found traces of Sancho’s DNA in Edwin’s body. In addition, when he went to the police station on Thursday to report the disappearance of the Colombian, there were cuts and scratches on his body, which raised the suspicions of the authorities.

Daniel Sancho is accused of premeditated murder, concealment and kidnapping various parts of the body of the victim and subject to the jurisdiction of Thailand, one of the hardest in the world. The Thai Penal Code includes in its Article 288 that murder can be punished by imprisonment for a term of 15 and 20 years, life imprisonment or the death penalty.

The only option Rodolfo’s son Sancho will have at the moment to get rid of these harsh punishments is a pardon from the Thai king Vajiralongkorn. Therefore, in the event that he is finally sentenced to death, he will have one last chance to exchange it for another.

All mechanisms are involved to judge Daniel, and it is not yet known what will be the measure of punishment that the Spaniard will have to face.