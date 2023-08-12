TO Charo Alyses (English)@viborillapicara)

The 2018 film is a US-Ireland-UK co-production directed by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos.. The film takes us to early 18th century England during the reign of the fickle Queen Anne (Olivia Colman). Due to poor health, the monarch hands over the running of the country to his beloved Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz). Things get complicated when Lady Sarah’s cousin Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives at the palace and sees an opportunity to succeed at court, often accompanying the Queen.

“Many of us grew up accepting the narrative that women were excluded from power prior to the long and difficult struggle for suffrage in the 20th century. For several years under Queen Anne, women dominated the political arena,” said Hannah Greig, the film’s historical consultant. Darlingin BBC History magazine

historical drama, Darling this is supported by brilliant interpretations by a privileged trio of actresses in a state of grace. Despite the fact that the film is historical, with the presence of scenery and costumes of the genre, Lanthimos never ceases to saturate the tape with images from his particular universe. The director sets the royal palace, covered by treason, paranoia and hysteria, where one of the court entertainments is throwing oranges at naked men. The skill of the director ensures that these comic scenes do not prevent us from being aware of the drama contained in the story.

Darling this is the story of a power struggle between two women: Lady Sarah, the true regent of the government of England, and Abigail, who uses her attractiveness to advance at court, approaching the queen, helpless due to her emotional instability. Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman, is a big, naughty, spoiled and vulnerable girl who yells at a member of her guard for no reason and gorges herself on cake until she gets sick. A character who, while may be comical, is true in that his existence is marked by a tragic aura that becomes claustrophobic.

Yorgos Lanthimos commented on this Darling it was born as a commissioned project nine years before the film’s release. This is the first script that does not have his signature or that of his regular collaborator Efthymis Philippu. The tape changes how the actors recite their dialogue; They no longer look like zombies saying short sentences. On this occasion, the Greek film director said that this change in style is due to the fact that the very period in which the action takes place – the British court in the 18th century, during the war between England and France – forces viewers to distance themselves. the characters themselves. Lanthimos deconstructs the codes of historical cinema with his special production, based on the use of deformed lines, conveying the insecurity of the courtiers, who feel as defenseless as the queen’s guinea pigs before her whims.

In addition, wide angles, low angles, anachronistic dances and touches of modern aesthetics stand out. Its soundtrack is also an anthem to anachronism, where pieces by Bach or Vivaldi coexist with Elton John’s Skyline Pigeon.

The Jacobean manor in Herforthshire, which has hosted the British royal family since the 15th century, was chosen for the film to recreate the atmosphere of Anne Stewart’s court. Its current structure dates back to the 17th century and has allowed Lanthimos to develop its story through vast halls, endless corridors, and numerous stairways that the film’s colorful characters travel through.

life in the palace Darling, they are a kind of secret corridors and poorly lit rooms with candles, allowing for intrigue in which the characters try to gain an advantage through betrayal, blackmail, and even murder. The film tries to paint a portrait of what life must have been like at that time, already so far away, under the eyes of the 21st century. The distance of centuries allows us to enter not only into luxurious living rooms and kitchens, but also into the privacy of Queen Anne’s bedroom and her own bed..

Lanthimos’ film moves between the dramatic and the comic, the romantic and the grotesque. It’s a funny and disturbing film in equal measure.

