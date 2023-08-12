Data confirming the possible signing of De Gea by Madrid







Real Madrid medical report: Courtois. One of those news that was complained about first of all by Real Madrid fans, as well as the football world.







Thibaut’s torn ligaments are a huge setback for the Whites, who are working tirelessly to find a replacement. Many names, including David De Gea.

The name seemed to disappear a few years ago due to a late fax that interrupted the transfer of the goalkeeper to Real Madrid. However, life seems to be giving him a second chance. He is free after not renewing his contract with Manchester United, and the goalkeeper of his category can satisfy the demands of the whites.

Do the numbers support this? Certainly. One above all. For those who didn’t know, David De Gea was the goalkeeper who dropped his net to zero the most times during a 22/23 Premier League season.

Up to 17 times. 44% of United’s matches, three times more than in the second classification group, which included Alisson, Ramsdale and Pope. Only in the 2017/2018 season did he manage to improve this record when he left his door empty up to 18 times.