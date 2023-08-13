DC Contradicts Gal Gadot And Denies Plans For ‘Wonder Woman 3’

“Hi fan COLUMBIA REGION. I want to play a game called Russian Roulette of Expectations. It’s very simple, anything can happen. If you’re lucky, the premiere is destined HBO Max we’re unexpectedly moving it to theaters to feed a summer meme, the one that says “‘Blue beetle’August 18, in theaters only. reshoots to change the movie from top to bottom, very similar to “Aquaman 2”. And, on a higher level, if you are one of the interpreters of one of our franchises and confirm that you will continue to be a part of this universe, we object to you. Here is the case when Henry Cavill says goodbye to Superman, or Dwayne Johnson’s problems with DC.
This could easily be the opening scene for the inevitable. “Saw X”but it also seems to be the reality that goes through DC Studios responsible for James Gunn and Peter Safran Or what is the same “House of Troubles”but real because to laugh at the comedy that Arturo Fernandez popularized in the 90s.
The last delirium is committed by our dear Gal Gadot Reveals Big Plans for ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Starring James Gunn. As such, he announced in ComicBook, “I love playing Wonder Woman, she’s very close to me, she’s in my heart.” “From what I’ve heard from James and Peter, we’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 together. and they told me, and I quote, “You’re in good hands, we’ll be working on Wonder Woman 3 with you.”
It seemed then that doubts dispelled what was there about the third part and what Diana of Themyscira would have guaranteed her succession in new DC movies and TV series that James Gunn announced in early 2023 and that their respective cameos V “Shazam! Fury of the gods And ‘Flash’ they were a sure sign that his character would still be tied to DC’s future. In fact, some rumors suggested that it would be in ‘Lost heaven’‘, a prequel to The Amazons of Themyscira.
Well, literally a few days after these words, the actresses of the Variety media picked up the news that Sources from DC Studios want to distance themselves from the words of the translator which formed the hypothetical third Wonder Woman movie and they assure “not in development at DC Studios”so there won’t be any plans for Wonder Woman 3 for either project at this time.
The sources also add that “Gadot never promised anything As for Wonder Woman 3, and it wasn’t said definitely Wonder Woman Gadot This will continue in the new DC Universe.”.
In anticipation of Gadot’s own response, the problems in DC continue to be more acute than ever.
