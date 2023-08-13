De Gea and Bono went crazy: Real Madrid have already made an unexpected decision to replace Courtois

A serious injury to Real Madrid starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois meant that just hours before the start of La Liga, the merengue council mobilized for the time being to find a replacement for the Belgian goalkeeper.

While several names have come up to replace the 31-year-old goalkeeper under the White House’s three sticks, one candidate has already gained momentum.

This is Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Spanish goalkeeper who plays for Chelsea in England, who, according to various Iberian media reports, is due to meet with the Madrid top team to arrange a transfer.

The 28-year-old will come to calm the waters in the eleventh team under Italy’s Carlo Ancelotti, in particular to soften the absence of Corurtua, who will be out most of the season.

Following the Belgian’s injury, other options that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez explored included Yassin “Bono”, David de Gea, Keylor Navas, Hugo Lloris and David Soria.

“Thibault Courtois will undergo surgery in the coming days,” reads a brief medical report released by Real Madrid.

The Spanish club has not specified how long its star goalkeeper will be out, but according to the Spanish press, he could be out for eight to nine months, meaning he will miss almost the entire season.

“You never expect to go through something like this, but now it’s time to embrace it and do everything to overcome it and come back even stronger,” Courtois wrote on his Instagram account under a photo with a bandaged left leg.

“Thank you all for the energy, love and support, I assure you that this motivates me to get well as soon as possible,” said spinal number 1.

It is worth recalling that since the goalkeeper, born in Bres (Belgium), joined Real Madrid, he has suffered only one injury: a torn meniscus, which kept him out of the field for three months.