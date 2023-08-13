De Minaur is the fifth Australian to reach the M1000 final in the 21st century.

The living history of tennis must be written, and on this occasion Alex De Minaur (18th ATP) He is the one who used the racquet to set his reliable record in his country’s sport. Because with a 6-1 and 6-3 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokin (37th), he became the fifth Australian to reach the final of the Masters 1000 in the 21st century.

Since 2000, only four tennis players have achieved this. The first of them, and at the same time the one who most times reached the decisive stage of the tournament in this category, was the former number 1 in the world, Lleyton Hewitt. From Stuttgart the same year to Indian Wells 2005, he has won seven trophies in these competitions. (Stuttgart 2000, Indian Wells 2002, Cincinnati 2002, Paris 2002, Indian Wells 2003, Cincinnati 2004 and Indian Wells 2005) what was the prelude to birth Big 3 and his reign in the great contests.

Although the former Melbourne tennis player was the one who stood out the most at the time, he was not the only Australian to establish himself in the Masters 1000. This exclusive list also includes Marc Philippoussis in Paris in 2000 lost to Marat Safin in five sets. However, at that time, the two-time Grand Slam finalist already knew what it was like to prove himself in such tournaments when he won Indian Wells 1999 to Carlos Moya.

On the other hand, Patrick Rafter is also among the Australian finalists. Although he established himself in Canada and Cincinnati in 1998, he had no luck in Montreal and Cincinnati 2001, losing to Andrei Pavel and Gustavo Kuerten, respectively.

The most recent of these was Nick Kyrgios (92nd) who appears on this list as the only one to reach the final of the Masters 1000 without becoming a champion. His turn has come Cincinnati 2017 when he surprised everyone by leaving tennis players as David Goffin, Ivo Karlovic, Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer before losing in the final to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

In any case, this chapter is still open and Alex de Minaur will be looking to continue the legacy of his compatriots. In the meantime, he is waiting to meet his rival, who is withdrawing from a duel between Yannick Sinner (8th) and Tommy Paul (14th).

