Deadline for Bernardo Silva to move to Barça

Bernardo Silva (28 years old) again far from Barcelona. The Portuguese is running out of patience and he also has an offer to extend Manchester on a table that is close to acceptance. However, as it became known to MD, the player wants to give a little more margin leopard before signing with his current club. He will hold out “one or two more days,” sources close to the Portuguese say, pending decisive action from the Barça club.

From the environment of Bernardo Silva They are puzzled by Barça’s performance in this operation. Through his agent, they sent him a request and said that this is Barça’s main goal for this summer. Great Desired Xavi, with OK the rest of the sports org chart. But so far the words have not turned into convincing facts. none of leopard appeared in Manchester, at the moment, as requested guardiola publicly.

Santpedor’s manager left the door open ahead of the Community Shield against Arsenal. “If someone needs him, he will get on a plane and fly here to talk to our athletic director and our CEO. In any case, we have not yet received a suitable offer,” he said. pep.

City will only accept a major transfer

Despite the fact that there was supposedly a consensus of the Portuguese International in Manchester They are still awaiting a visit from a Barça representative for negotiations. True, the Catalan club, according to MD, made the first offer: a transfer with a mandatory buyout, which was considered ridiculous in England.

In that City They are inflexible and ask for an offer that fits Bernardo Silva, the key is for them. Barcelona’s economic situation is not helping and now they are going against the times. Or rather late. Although the player does not lose hope and will wait a little longer for Barça.

