Declan Rice rounds out the top ten most expensive sales in history







08/12/2023 at 16:31 CEST







The summer transfer window was marked by interesting moves and high-profile transfers. one of the names that caught the attention is Declan Rice.. His move to Arsenal was not only a focus in the market, but also left a mark in the history of the most expensive sales in the world of football.







Rice’s move to Arsenal rounds out the top 10 most expensive transfers of all time. The list is headed by a spectacular transfer Neymar at PSG in 2017/18 for a whopping €222m. He is closely watching Kylian Mbappewho moved from Monaco to PSG last year. season 2018/19 for 180 million euros.

Other notable transfers that have left their mark on the world of football include players such as Dembele and Coutinho signed by Barcelona in 2017/18 for €135m each.. Joao Felix, a talented player from Atlético Madrid, has also secured a place on this prestigious list by moving to €127 million in 2019/20.

Amazing name on this list Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea for €121m in 2022/23.. Except, Antoine Griezmann joins the list with his move to Barcelona in season 2019/20 for 120 million euros.







Jack Grealish and his move to Manchester City in 2021/22 are also memorable, with a transfer fee of €118m. Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most iconic football players, could not miss this list.who moved to Juventus for 117 million euros in the 2018/19 season.

Last but not least, Declan Rice has cemented his place in transfer history. by joining Arsenal for €117m in 2023/24. These impressive numbers show the extent of change in the world of football and how clubs are willing to invest in talent to strengthen their teams and compete at the highest level.