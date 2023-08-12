declare Fernando Valenzuela Day in Los Angeles

▲ Dodger Stadium is already wearing its back Echouakila bull along with other mythical players from the Los Angeles team. Yesterday the baseball player threw the first ball, paying tribute.Photo by @LosDodgers

Fernando Valenzuela broke barriers unthinkable for a Mexican in Major League Baseball 40 years ago. Not only because of the sporting feats that remained intact, such as being the only one to win the Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards at the same time, but also because he broke into a universe that seemed impenetrable to anyone born on this side of the planet. . Bravo river.

To understand the magnitude of what it represents Bull Valenzuela and the departure of his No. 34 with the Los Angeles Dodgers last night, you have to go back four decades. Place the feelings in the early 80s, in his social environment and his forms of consumption. To dwell only on the valuable sports statistics that record everything in numbers would be to forget the unparalleled influence of this player, who was born on the Etchouakila ranch in Navojoa, Sonora.

Valenzuela is exceptional for several reasons. He didn’t even look like an athlete like those who dominate the big leagues today. He Bull He was a swarthy, burly, long-haired young man who might well have been the cousin of the average Mexican.

identification symbol

Mexican-American writer Michael Jaime-Becerra published for Los Angeles Times that the impact it had on the migrant community or their descendants in that country was critical to the formation of a positive identity. Also a university professor, he says he felt a warm familiarity as a child when he saw a baseball player who looked more like his uncle than the players he usually followed on the playing field at the time.

As a pitcher, he had the best record from 1981 to 1986, a period when he was an inevitable National League All-Star and won the World Series twice (1981 and 1988). But the Valenzuela Dodgers’ hiring was strategic, not only in strict baseball terms, where he appears to have been big name, but also because in the city of Los Angeles, he served as an anchor for growing Mexican migration.

And Fernandomania in the US and Mexico in 1981, just a year after his Major League debut. A hitherto unrepeatable phenomenon when a baseball player becomes a bright star. Image Marketing Bull had no limits. It was in an ad from the corn flakes era. Was there a more symbolic American ritual in that era than eating corn flakes for breakfast? And Valenzuela said good morning to a Mexican family in the United States. Jaime-Becerra himself evokes Fernando, dressed in a fringed-sleeved suede jacket and leading a Christmas procession, but where else? Well, on the east side of Los Angeles, the city’s historic Mexican migration sector at the time.

In Mexico, comedian Charlie Valentino appeared in comedy shows imitating bull Echouakila. He tried to reproduce his peculiar way of speaking, somewhat sparingly and succinctly. And since nothing in this country seems to be truly epic without a musical history, there were beautiful melodies and sounds that sang of the deeds of the Sonorans on the mounds of the Major League.

Tiberio y sus Gatos Negros recorded a delicious cumbia that no doubt enlivened countless street dances or served on the sacred dance floors of one of the popular dance halls of the eighties.