declare Fernando Valenzuela Day in Los Angeles

▲ Dodger Stadium is already wearing its back Echouakila bull along with other mythical players from the Los Angeles team. Yesterday the baseball player threw the first ball, paying tribute.Photo by @LosDodgers
Juan Manuel Vasquez
Newspaper La Jornada
Saturday, August 12, 2023, p. 9
Fernando Valenzuela broke barriers unthinkable for a Mexican in Major League Baseball 40 years ago. Not only because of the sporting feats that remained intact, such as being the only one to win the Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards at the same time, but also because he broke into a universe that seemed impenetrable to anyone born on this side of the planet. . Bravo river.
To understand the magnitude of what it represents Bull Valenzuela and the departure of his No. 34 with the Los Angeles Dodgers last night, you have to go back four decades. Place the feelings in the early 80s, in his social environment and his forms of consumption. To dwell only on the valuable sports statistics that record everything in numbers would be to forget the unparalleled influence of this player, who was born on the Etchouakila ranch in Navojoa, Sonora.
Valenzuela is exceptional for several reasons. He didn’t even look like an athlete like those who dominate the big leagues today. He Bull He was a swarthy, burly, long-haired young man who might well have been the cousin of the average Mexican.
identification symbol
Mexican-American writer Michael Jaime-Becerra published for Los Angeles Times that the impact it had on the migrant community or their descendants in that country was critical to the formation of a positive identity. Also a university professor, he says he felt a warm familiarity as a child when he saw a baseball player who looked more like his uncle than the players he usually followed on the playing field at the time.
As a pitcher, he had the best record from 1981 to 1986, a period when he was an inevitable National League All-Star and won the World Series twice (1981 and 1988). But the Valenzuela Dodgers’ hiring was strategic, not only in strict baseball terms, where he appears to have been big name, but also because in the city of Los Angeles, he served as an anchor for growing Mexican migration.
And Fernandomania in the US and Mexico in 1981, just a year after his Major League debut. A hitherto unrepeatable phenomenon when a baseball player becomes a bright star. Image Marketing Bull had no limits. It was in an ad from the corn flakes era. Was there a more symbolic American ritual in that era than eating corn flakes for breakfast? And Valenzuela said good morning to a Mexican family in the United States. Jaime-Becerra himself evokes Fernando, dressed in a fringed-sleeved suede jacket and leading a Christmas procession, but where else? Well, on the east side of Los Angeles, the city’s historic Mexican migration sector at the time.
In Mexico, comedian Charlie Valentino appeared in comedy shows imitating bull Echouakila. He tried to reproduce his peculiar way of speaking, somewhat sparingly and succinctly. And since nothing in this country seems to be truly epic without a musical history, there were beautiful melodies and sounds that sang of the deeds of the Sonorans on the mounds of the Major League.
Tiberio y sus Gatos Negros recorded a delicious cumbia that no doubt enlivened countless street dances or served on the sacred dance floors of one of the popular dance halls of the eighties.
Fernando, Fernando / people scream / Fernando, Fernando / emotionallya beautiful choir sings.
Pride in us because we are Mexicans / To follow the example we need from these people / I sing my cumbia to Fernando Valenzuela / and may God take care of him to be the bestthe orchestra ends.
Of course, there were bullfights, the most effective folk chronicle. A son from Zacatecan, Rafael Buendia, also honors the history of the Sonoran serpentineros. The fast violins are accompanied by a very fast double bass that invites to tapping.
My song is playing in Sonora and the favored yaki is Fernando Valenzuela, the most famous pitcher / in the baseball leagues, the Dodgers march ahead / when Valenzuela pitches, he does not leave the game waitingthe stanza says and ends:
A race with tenderness shouts to him a living countryman / has already won the heart of a Mexican American.
Before removing number 34 in this weekend’s Sonoran-themed matchup series, the Los Angeles City Council yesterday declared August 11 Fernando Valenzuela Day because he continues to be the emblem of the Mexican community in that city.
Cold stats
In November 2020, Valenzuela spoke with day And when asked if it didn’t seem fair that his number wasn’t pulled from the Dodgers, he only hinted at tradition on the team. In this institution, only the numbers of players who are in the Hall of Fame have been cancelled. The inhabitants of Sonora do not enjoy this privilege for reasons of cold statistics, that is, said Bull– that apparently the numbers he had didn’t seem like enough to turn him on.
Nobody used it after me on the team replied to day while;
There is a policy for the Dodgers: Enter the Hall of Fame to pay your respects. It took many years before I became eligible and I was never voted for. It doesn’t matter, it’s not that important that people remember me, because I have a reward that few of us enjoy..
At the time, the possibility that the number he had worn in ten years with the Dodgers would be retired seemed out of the question.
It’s been over 40 years since I debuted and almost 30 years since I left. Nothing compares to memory, to that sense of truth that is valuedhe commented in that conversation.
In February of this year, the Los Angeles team recognized that Valenzuela’s contribution was significant enough to deserve this distinction. And yesterday, he finally received the recognition of the most important Mexican baseball player in the Major Leagues, the number 34 was officially retired.
Before yesterday’s game against Colorado, he entered Dodger Stadium with mariachi music and the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation. Senator Alex Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrants, spoke into the microphone:
you are our champion, great pride for our community.
He Bull he was very touched, he was wearing a very strict gray suit, and he hardly spoke in turn, only a short thank you, but it was perceived from the depths. He threw the first ball of the game and toured the diamond, accompanied by his family, looking at those stands where he was a star. The one that is again today and the one that will return every year, every August 11, when Fernandomania.