Dembele is already a PSG player who played in his debut.

The French had previously separated from the blue garnet team.

French striker Ousmane Dembele signed for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after Barcelona accepted a €50.4m ($55.2m) transfer for the experienced winger.

The acquisition of Dembele on a five-year contract came amid expectations that Neymar could leave the French champions.

PSG are also facing uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe.

“I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain and I can’t wait to play in my new colors,” Dembele said in a statement released by PSG.

“I hope to continue to grow here and delight all the fans of the club,” he added.

Dembélé, 26, was born in Vernon, on the outskirts of Paris, and started his career at the Rennes youth academy. He spent the 2016/17 season with Borussia Dortmund before heading to Spain.

Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 for a club-record fee. The sum, after several variables, reached 147 million euros (173 million dollars) when the team began to look for young talents after the departure of Neymar to PSG.

After suffering several serious injuries with Barcelona, ​​Dembele has established himself as an indispensable player through his spilling, dribbling and uniting on the left flank.

Last summer, he extended his contract and was supposed to stay at Barcelona until the end of the next campaign.

On his social media, Dembele left a message of gratitude to the Catalan club: “I have grown as a football player and as a person, and it was a pride and honor for me to wear the blue garnet jersey. Without a doubt, I will take with me many memories that will forever remain in my heart.

Dembele scored 62 goals in 185 matches for Barcelona, ​​which helped the team win the league three times and win the Copa del Rey twice.

Worry at the level of Mbappe 😅 He had a great time with Dembele watching PSG play from the stands. pic.twitter.com/CAs4z2gKxa — DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) August 12, 2023

He will now play under Luis Enrique, former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.

A statement from Barça indicated that Dembele decided to use the termination clause of his contract to leave the club.

Barcelona coach Javi Hernandez has said he will miss the winger.

“He was a good boy, he helped us, we gave him a lot of love and a lot of value,” Xavi said. For me he was an important player and it was a big disappointment that he decided to leave when he was happy here and we were betting on him. It was a disappointment for me on a personal level, the project was here, but it chose the other side.

His departure comes as the Spanish champions need to cut their debt and lower the cost of wages. Rafinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati will remain strikers in support of star Robert Lewandowski.

start opaque

Star Kylian Mbappé watched from the stands as Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their title defense on Wednesday with a listless 0-0 draw against Lorient in the French league.

Mbappe, Brazilian Neymar and Italian Marco Verratti were eliminated from the match at the Parque de los Principes by the decision of new coach Luis Enrique.

🚨 Ousmane Dembele has signed a contract with PSG for the next five seasons Barca confirm sale for 50.4 million euros 🤑 pic.twitter.com/6n6HUhIeV1 — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) August 12, 2023

In the previous campaign, Mbappé was the top scorer with 29 goals in the league. He was absent from the field against Lorient because he was involved in a contract dispute.

He wants to play this season and leave for free when his contract expires. PSG want to sell him to prevent that from happening.

Central defender Milan Skrinjar, attacking midfielder Marco Asensio and striker Gonzalo Ramos made their debuts for PSG, but none of them played any role.

Neymar only trained on Friday. His club said the Brazilian was recovering from a viral infection.

However, according to various press reports, Neymar was close to emigrating to Saudi Arabia’s lucrative league.

More games

Earlier, Portuguese striker Vitinha scored the winner in the second half as Marseille kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 home win over Reims.

Marseille’s new manager Marcelino has left veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench as the team face Panathinaikos in the Champions League second leg on Tuesday.

Marseille, who were third in the French league last season, are losing the series 1-0.

The Marseille club struggled at home last season and the game got off to a bad start at the Stade Velodrome when Japan’s Junya Ito gave Reims the lead 10 minutes later.

After midfielder Azzedine Wuhani equalized halfway through the first half, Vitinha celebrated the win in the 73rd minute.

Heureux d’être Parisien!! J’arrive à Paris avec beaucoup d’envie et de plaisir pour afffronter ce nouveau défi. On se voit bientôt! 🔴 #AllezParis 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ltzFtkM9Kj — Ousmane Dembele (@dembouz) August 12, 2023

The Saint-Étienne match in the second division was postponed for an hour due to a scuffle between dozens of fans. Television footage showed two groups of rival ultras fighting in the away section.

Saint-Étienne is one of the most successful teams in France with 10 titles, one less than PSG. But Les Verts were relegated at the end of the 2021–22 campaign.

have informationinstantly to your mobile phone. Join the Diario Primicia WhatsApp group at the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HLDh3vhmpJ5B42HUNhcIFP