Dembele’s legacy controversy

lThe controversy was one of the most faithful companions demobilization during his adventure in football club barcelona. His eccentric life away from the green This caused him considerable pain more than once. This, accompanied by a high number of injuries, prevented the French winger’s run through cool entities from being fully successful.

After arrival Xavi, Dembele’s indiscipline is gradually weakening. However, in the early seasons, he accumulated a disturbing baggage of contradictions incessant, which aggravated his stay in Barcelona. In addition, when he had the opportunity, he did not shine on the carpet either.

Ousmane Dembele is sincere in MARCA.

video game nights

The problem has always been its nightlife. The Frenchman was by no means a partygoer like Ronaldinho. Not in poker like Neymar. demobilizationRather, he had some irrevocable attachment to the console. He spent his nights with the remote attached to his arm and the TV on.

learning delays

Staying up until the early morning playing consoles prevented the Frenchman from waking up fresh enough to arrive on time for his meeting with FC Barcelona. His training delays were more than repetitive..

come to pay 200,000 euros as a fine for these delays. Also, with Xavi already on the bench and although somewhat more focused, he was the first to suffer a harsh penalty system from the player from Egar and had to pay money for being three minutes late.

Dembele at Barça training during the US tour.

Another time before he didn’t even show up imitation of gastroenteritis and leaving the club in obscurity and without warning of his absence. This caused sometimes Barca banned him from turning off or muting his phone at night.

It didn’t just happen in training. At meetings and other club events, he was also not punctual. Actually, at a corporate dinner for Christmas 2021The Frenchman was an hour late.

Bad eating habits

One of the most idiosyncratic controversies Dembele has starred in has to do with his diet. It was not very appropriate and Barça have hired a personal chef at their home. The Frenchman was not very pleased and fired him a few weeks later.

accused of racism

One of the most criticized episodes of a football player in six years at Can Bars came after the release of a video in which he Dembele and Griezmann exchange racist jokes. “All those ugly faces just so you can play PES, aren’t you ashamed?” asked El Mosquito El Príncipe during a trip to Japan.

unnecessary exiles

His head never helped him. In my early years, showed no signs of maturity. Neither on the field nor outside it. At one point, he hurt the team for not knowing how to act sensibly.

For example, in the 2019 game, with a yellow card on his account, he approached Mateu Laos on the last stretch and shot him: “You’re So Bad”. Already the ex-colleague from Valencia reacted by showing him a red card. The situation becomes even more serious given that classic is coming and the expulsion was prevented by the presence of a Frenchman.