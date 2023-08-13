Depression in the elderly and how much exercise you need to avoid it

Perhaps you know the risk depression in the elderly It can increase if there is no physical activity in the daily routine, but don’t worry, you don’t need too much. In fact, it is believed that 20 minutes five times a week is enough to make a difference. This is stated in a new study published in JAMA open network which shows that old people may experience significant Benefit for health if they practice moderate exerciseeven if they fall short of the goal recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) of at least 30 minutes of physical activity five times a week.

The goal of the researchers was precisely to find out what minimum amount of physical activity Necessary for fight depressionbecause when we exercise we release endorphins and this will make you feel so much better. “30 minutes a day can be quite a challenge for people,” he explained to the magazine. Healthresearcher Eamon Laird of the University of Limerick and first author of the study.

Therefore, the study focused on the possible Benefits of Short Workouts. What was striking in the study was that the benefits increased only when people over 50 they did exercise for more than 20 minutes until now. The authors note that the risk depressive symptoms it continued to decrease as time spent exercising increased. The research team also noted that people with certain chronic conditions, such as diabetes, lung disease, osteoporosis, and liver disease, may need more exercise than those without such conditions to reap the same benefits for their health. mental health.

How was the research?

The researchers in the new study used two different tools to determine if the participants were depressed. The first is called the Center for Epidemiological Research Depression Scale (CES-D), a list of 20 questions that helps experts determine the degree of depression. severity of depression person. To complete CES-D, participants report the frequency with which they have recently experienced certain symptoms or feelings related to mental health (For example, how many times in the past seven days have you felt scared, lonely, and sad?)

The second test used by the researchers is called the Composite Diagnostic International Interview (CIDI), which is structured similarly to the CES-D and allows experts to determine if a person has panic disorder, general anxiety disorder, or major depression.

The new study involved 4,016 people, all of whom were included in the Irish Longitudinal Aging Study. The average age of the participants was 61 years, 54.9% were women. The researchers collected participants’ data five times, from October 2009 to December 2018, and then analyzed it from June to August 2022.

Participants were also asked how much exercise they do on average each week. Their activity level was measured using a system that helps experts determine how quickly a person man burns calories when it is active versus when it is at rest.

What is the relationship between physical activity and depression?

The result was that people over 50 (without chronic disease) who engaged in moderate exercise such as brisk walking for 100 minutes per week, equivalent to five 20 minute workouts– showed 16% lower speed depressive symptoms. People in this category were also 43% less likely to suffer from major depression.

Study participants who exceeded 100 minutes per week saw even greater benefits for their mental health. In general, the more exercise, the better. People who did any exercise for 120 minutes a day showed 23% less results. depressive symptoms and 49% less likely to have risk of depression in the elderly.

It should be noted, according to the authors of the study, that old people What they exercise a lot They are also more likely to have other healthy habitssuch as eating a balanced diet and prioritizing social commitments. So maybe improving your lifestyle, rather than just increasing your exercise, helps. reduce the risk of depression.

Researchers have found that people with chronic illnesses are also less likely to be depressed if they exercise, although they may need to more exercise get the same benefits as people without chronic diseases.

