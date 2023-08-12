Develop an application to accommodate the changes of people with intellectual disabilities

Valencia, 12 August (EFE) — A research team from the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), together with the Valencian cooperative Koynos, has developed a digital platform that helps identify the causes of behavioral disorders in people with disabilities through sleep recordings. disorders or physical illnesses.

A tool called “Conductics” facilitates the work of support and intervention groups and helps them improve the quality of life of people with mental retardation, especially when the mental retardation is moderate, severe or profound, and can also show the effectiveness of pharmacological agents. treatment.

As explained by the UPV and Koynos staff, Conductika allows direct medical personnel to record various incidents and provides real-time information as a control panel on the possible causes of such “atypical” behavior.

These include sleep disorders, physical illness, encopresis, paroxysmal disorders, and sensory, environmental, adaptive/relational, or mental health problems.

Entries may be made through an app, on iOS or Android mobile devices, or on a personal computer, subject to the GLA.

For example, in the case of atypical behavior, the Conduct panel shows the number of hours a person sleeps if the environment in which this occurs has too much social load or if an unnatural position of the arm or leg before it starts, which may indicate that there may be a main epilepsy, or if you have had general health problems in the previous two weeks.

As Cristina Santamarina, a researcher at the Polytechnic University of Valencia and co-developer of the project, explained, the tool performs a statistical analysis to see what the most common causes or the most common symptoms appear before the behavior develops. .

All this information is shared with the medical staff so that they can integrate it as they see fit, and it also helps caregivers to better understand what is going on and, through all this, daily activities can be better adjusted.

In addition, Conductika facilitates coordination and communication with professionals, as the psychiatrist/psychologist handling the case can see the results in real time and evaluate their usefulness through the application link.

Implementation of the tool is still in its infancy, although the first results are very positive, according to the study.

In the cases analyzed so far, after six months, the number of problematic behaviors has decreased, the co-regulation skills of the patients with their caregivers have improved, as well as their quality of life and the working environment of the direct caregivers. it was better too.

UPV researcher and member of the working group that developed Conductica, Vicente Cloquell, explains that there is still much to be done, but the tool is “robust” and can help diagnose and evaluate potential drug therapies and ultimately improve everyday life. lives of people with intellectual disabilities.

The UPV and Koynos team presented the first results of this tool at the 66th National Congress of the Spanish Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AEPNYA), held last June in Valencia. They were also published in the Revista de Psiquiatría Infanto-Juvenil. EFE

i / ram