DGT warns of driver’s license changes for persons over 65 years of age.

Although the rules of the road state that there are no restrictions, it is true that from 65 years old increased frequency of driver’s license replacement. In this regard, the General Directorate of Road Traffic (DHT) He wanted to remind drivers over 65 and especially those over 70 when they should renew their permit.

This notice is related to the August 15th Bridge, which will run until midnight on Tuesday the 15th, for which DGT expects 8,550,000 moves, both long and short, across all roads in National Geographic. Therefore, it is necessary that all drivers, in addition to observing road signs, have a valid driver’s license.

According to the 2021 DGT Driver Census, there are 27 million drivers in Spain, of which 5.2 million are over the age of 65. As Traffic explained on Twitter:Persons over 65 register 4 times fewer accidents than persons under 25 years of age, and less than half of those aged 35 to 44 years. But their mortality and injury rates are much higher than average due to greater physical weakness and stronger impacts.“.

As a general rule, a driver’s license must be renewed every 10 years. This period changes at the age of 65, so if you have or are close to this age, you are interested to know when does your driver’s license expire.

When should you renew your driver’s license after age 65?

From 65 years old driver’s license must be renewed every five years. You should not ask for a duplicate, but medical examinations and psychotechnical examinations must be repeated. The DGT website indicates that continued driving is not dependent on age, but on the state of the driver’s abilities and skills.

Upon reaching the age of 65 and have more driving licensejustice will be as follows:

5 years for cars, motorcycles and motorcycles (AM, A1, A2, A, B) and driver’s license.

3 years for professional permits for buses and trucks (C, C1, D, D1, EC, EC1, ED, ED1…).

This reality It can be reduced to two years in the event of any physical ailment or serious illness.. Some of the pathologies for which resolution can be reduced are:

Stiffness in muscles and joints.

Decreased reflexes.

Vision problems, especially when driving at night.

Hearing problems.

Difficulties in dividing attention between different tasks.

Problems driving in unfamiliar, congested areas or in any stressful situation.

Increased tendency to fatigue.

It is difficult to quickly read the signs and follow the signs.

Problems when driving in adverse weather conditions.

For its part, the DGT argues that a possible reduction in the validity of a driver’s license will not be based with diseases such as:

Heart problems: arrhythmias, pacemakers and heart attacks.

Respiratory disorders: sleep apnea and persistent shortness of breath.

Chronic diseases: Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, rheumatoid arthritis and the like.

Degenerative, vascular, oncological and endocrine diseases.

Serious psychiatric disorders: depression, personality disorder, sleep disorder, ADHD, and OCD, among others.

Vision problems.

Neurological diseases such as loss of consciousness, ischemia and epilepsy.

Increasing life expectancy has led to an increase in the number of older drivers on the roads. María José Aparicio, deputy director of the Department of Road Education and Training at the DGT, said in January that 30% of road traffic deaths in the European Union were over 65 years of age. In connection with this situation, it was proposed to amend the rules.

How to renew a driver’s license

Persons over 65 can renew their driver’s license with one of Authorized driver recognition centers. The center will conduct all tests, as well as psychotechnical examination. They will also take photographs if necessary. The center charges a medical examination fee and a travel fee (€24.58). In case you are over 70 years of age, you will be exempt from paying any fees.

After completing the process and passing the psychotechnical test, a temporary permit is issued, allowing you to drive a car until a final permit is received. The latter is mailed within six weeks.