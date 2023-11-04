Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred will be released for Consoles and PC in late 2024

Blizzard Entertainment announced during BlizzCon 2023 that the Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred expansion will launch in late 2024 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC (Steam and Battle.net).

According to the production, the DLC will continue the story of the base game and involves Mephisto, the oldest of the Prime Evils and Lilith’s father. In the series, the villain was one of those responsible for the emergence of evil in the world and was one of the bosses in Diablo II . Additionally, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred will include a new explorable region and a new class in the series’ universe.

