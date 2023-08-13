Dibou Martinez has conceded the most goals since he was at Aston Villa and was on the verge of elimination at the start of the Premier League.

In seven matches played on opening day Premier League, the goalkeeper who had the worst time was Emiliano “Deebou” Martinez. So weak was the beginning that the first time it was turned five heads during the four seasons in which he was Aston Villa thrashed 5-1. He experienced a combination of his team’s defensive weakness and his team’s offensive expansion. Newcastle, that it had already been a revelation in the course of reach the Champions League after 20 years.

Emiliano Martinez can only watch as Barnes’ goal turns into Newcastle’s fifth. Stu Forster – Getty Images Europe

Seventeen shots (13 on target) is a bombardment carried out by the goalkeeper of the Argentina national team. Uncertainty on the last line was heightened by the injury of one of the most reliable defenders, Tyrone Mings, replaced 30 minutes later due to a serious knee injury. Spanish replaced it Paul Torres, this market has a reinforcement that coach Unai Emery has known since Villarreal. In a week, Aston Villa has already managed to lose weight with Emiliano Buendia, who suffered a torn ligament in one knee.

On the brink of exile

Aside from the heavy defeat, Dibu is not directly responsible for any scoring error. Moreover, he avoided someone else with seven saves. The victory could have been worse do not cover more than one hand in the hand. The game that left him most vulnerable was not a goal, but an outing that put him on the brink of elimination. The match was 2-1 and the eighth minute out of 10 added in the first stage was played. Paraguayan Miguel Almiron, ex-Lanús, went to look for a passage into the void on the right. Dibu ran out of the archway and eluded Almiron, grabbing him at shoulder level. received yellow card, He was not sent off with a straight red card because his teammate was closing the middle.

Newcastle 5 Highlights – Aston Villa 1

Newcastle, bought a couple of years ago by the sovereign wealth fund from the government Saudi Arabia, This is a team in continuous development. He’s been enhanced this season. Sandro Tonali, midfielder arrived from Milan on 64 million euros which ensures deployment box to box, with features that should allow quick adaptation to English football. The Italian scored immediately, six minutes later, making the score 1:0, unexpectedly approaching the cross from the left.

Aston Villa finished seventh in the previous Premier League and qualified Conference League, the third most important UEFA Cup. It happened in pre-season with a couple of interesting results, victories over Lazio and Valencia. In addition to Pau Torres, he hired Moussa Diaby, for 55 million euros for Bayer Leverkusen, and Yuri Tielemans is driving. The extended absence of Buendía and Mings will surely force him to enter the market.

As for “Deeboo” Martinez, after completing three seasons, he had hopes of moving to a team that would allow him to fulfill his dream. play in the Champions League. The leap in his club career after reaching highest goals with the Argentina national team.

Martinez stops Almiron with a foul outside the box; got a reprimand George Wood – Getty Images Europe

Those who control the archer’s flight path recognize that the universe of opportunities for emigration is shrinking. Opened a hole in Manchester United, who finally covered up the departure of David de Gea Andre Onana, who did they pay for 52.50 million euros to Milan.

Dibou Martinez has contract until 2027 with Aston Villa, which is negotiating only the sale, excludes loans or concessions. In September 2020, the Birmingham club shelled out $17.40 million for his transfer to Arsenal. The 30-year-old Argentine’s pass is currently valued at 28 million by Transfermarkt, a quotes website.

Unexpected injury (torn ligaments in one knee) Thibaut Courtois forced real Madrid go in search of a goalkeeper not only to strengthen the squad, but also to entrust ownership, as the Ukrainian Andrei Lunin is seen as an alternative off the bench.

He Dibu Poll he did not advance because Real Madrid were only interested in a loan, which Aston Villa had ruled out entirely. A concession figure without a call option was accepted Chelsea who freed Kepa Arrizabalaga, trained at the youth academy of Athletic Bilbao on his way to Madrid. The next move for Chelsea in goal remains to be seen where he makes a strong upgrade as he does in other positions on campus. In addition to Kepa, he also came out Edward Mandy, sent to Al-Ahly (Saudi Arabia), for 18.5 million.

Dibu Martinez points this out to Miguel Almiron and allows himself to take it with a smile, receiving a yellow card IAN HODGSON – AFP

Bayern Munich, With Manuel Neuer injured again and Jann Sommer moving to Inter, he was interested in a loan deal that also failed to bring prosperity. The Bavarian team with Sven Ulreich in goal lost this Saturday to Leipzig with a score of 3:0. German Supercup.

Chelsea, under control Mauricio Pochettinohired a gatekeeper Robert Sanchez, for 23 million from Brighton. Due to a very unsuccessful campaign in the previous season, the London club did not qualify for all European competitions. Sanchez’s alternatives are Marcus Bettinelli, who hasn’t played in a Premier League game in the previous two seasons, as well as young players Lucas Bergström and Edward Beach. Chelsea are likely to do something. switch to a new goalkeeper. If he doesn’t point Diba, he will have to keep fighting for Aston Villa, which left him very exposed in the Premier League second leg.

Meet the project “Trust”