Dimitri Payet is close to signing a contract with Vasco da Gama from Brazil

36-year-old French striker Dimitri Payet will join Vasco da Gama as a free agent. The contract with the player will be signed for 2 years.

Transfer market frenzy Brazilian! According to a journalist who is an expert on the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, Dmitry Paye there will be a new player Vasco da Gama. The French footballer would have turned down some offers from other clubs. France out of respect for Olympic Marseille with whom he ended his contract a few weeks ago. This is true Payet At 36, he has an unexpected adventure in Brazilian football.

He Vasco da Gama He also wanted to surprise the South American transfer market. Club Rio de Janeiro previously wanted to bring a Spaniard with Brazilian roots, Diego Costa. However, the 34-year-old striker would prefer to sign with the club. Botafogo. It’s so that Vasco da Gama negotiations have begun on the Dmitry Paye at zero cost and enter the Brazilian market.

Dmitry Paye He didn’t have a good season with him. Olympic Marseille. The French footballer has played 24 matches in the championship. league 1, he scored only 4 goals and gave 3 assists. IN Champions League He only played 2 games and failed to influence any of his team’s goals. It is for this reason that the connection with Olympic Marseille It ended after the end of his contract. Payet He played 492 games in the French league for 4 different teams. He scored 103 goals and provided 130 assists in his great time in France.

Except, Payet became the owner of France national team. reached the end euro 2016 who lost against the locals Portugal from Cristiano Ronaldo. In that match, a great long pass, which he connected with his head Antoine Griezmann who failed to score after a great save Rui Patrick.