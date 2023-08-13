Diputación finances social projects promoted by more than 140 associations in the province.

HAEN – More than 140 associations and federations in the province of Jaen have taken advantage of the call for assistance from the Provincial Council of Jaén to develop projects in the field of social welfare, equality and youth, subsidies, which amount to an investment of more than 302,000 euros from the provincial administration. “This figure shows the important economic support that the provincial council is giving to the provincial association structure to carry out projects of a social nature and encourage them to continue their great work, paying attention to the many groups that represent special needs,” emphasizes the first vice president and deputy for equality. , social policy and youth Francisco Medina.

The actions that have benefited from this call for help are aimed at both improving care for women, the elderly, minors or young people, as well as groups such as people with disabilities, people with addictions or migrants, among others. “Our goal is to contribute, to the best of our ability and competence, to the implementation of initiatives that require very important social attention to certain groups, and to support all those organizations that play a fundamental role in providing support and helping the population in need specific and tailored assistance,” says Medina.

Of the total assistance provided, more than 90 were directed to the implementation of social welfare projects, for which the provincial administration allocated 200,000 euros. These include initiatives that range from psychosocial support and counseling for families with minors with disabilities to counseling services for foreigners, implementing active aging plans or supporting groups with special needs, developing cognitive stimulation workshops for people. with Alzheimer’s disease, awareness of Parkinson’s disease, the reception and care of immigrants, or the social inclusion of people with hearing impairments, among others.

Along with projects of a social nature, more than thirty equality initiatives also benefited from this call for subsidies, which received financial support totaling 45,000 euros. These projects have enabled awareness-raising activities in this area, as well as activities aimed at empowering women, especially in rural areas, or raising awareness about gender-based violence.

In this call, they also paid for about 20 activities promoted by associations in the province in the field of youth, for which more than 57,000 euros were allocated. Thus, these provincial council subsidies funded, among other things, youth revitalization activities, encouragement of youth associations, enterprise development activities, and orientation towards work or leisure activities.