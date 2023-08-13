Dirk Nowitzki’s departure on one leg: eternal contribution to the game from the new NBA Hall of Famer

Story NBA cannot be counted without Dirk Nowitzki.

More than him first European MVP league, Nowitzki’s 21-year career has led him change the game in many waysincluding one of the most iconic signature shots The NBA has ever seen.

In addition to being synonymous with the Mavericks franchise, Nowitzki can be easily recognized by the silhouette of his disappearance on one leg. Oh really.

The shot is so iconic that the silhouette appeared on a Dallas court after Nowitzki retired in 2019. statue Nowitzki filming the disappearance is outside the American Airlines Center.

With a height of 2 meters, Nowitzki boasts best shooter of all time, but it wasn’t just his height that made his throw almost unstoppable. Nowitzki’s unusual overhead shot, his innate ability to create space during the fadeout, and the exciting high arc of his shot all let down defenders. no possibility influence.

Nowitzki became one of only seven players in NBA history to break the 30,000 point barrier. This is a level of scoring that is impossible without the signature roll.

However, according to Nowitzki, the shot is something he came up with on a whim.

“I was trying to create a shot that I could take every time and it didn’t take a lot of energy to do it.”Nowitzki said in 2021.

“I’ve always felt comfortable shooting with one foot since I was 15, 16… I just did it on the fly, honestly. In one game I fired one shot, it was good and it didn’t take long. energy, and then I shot some more and made it part of my repertoire.”

It may have been something Nowitzki came up with along the way, but the effectiveness of his shot was the result of one of the most meticulous pre-match routines he described in 2017, saying that “Every roll in the book, every game roll you get, I practice at least once.”

In a league of wannabes, the effectiveness of Nowitzki’s one-legged disappearance made other stars want to develop – and add – a similar shot to their repertoire. From Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kobe Bryant to Kevin Durant and LeBron James, all one-foot shots have been based on the number 41.

“It was a show of respect”James said he recreated Nowitzki’s punch after defeating the Mavericks in 2013. Before their meeting in the finals two years earlier, James said that the one-foot shot was the second-highest scoring shot in league history, behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook.

“I took it from him”James continued. “But I don’t do it as well as he does. He’s been doing this a lot longer than me.”

It’s safe to say that of the many who have tried, no one does it as well as Nowitzki.

While Nowitzki is immortalized by his entry into Basketball Hall of Famewe are once again reminded that his legacy will live on forever, with each generation of players trying to emulate his signature one-legged disappearance.