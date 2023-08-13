Discovering the Essence of Austin Butler: Beauty, Health and Fragrance

In the vibrant world of Hollywood, Austin Butler has been shining bright ever since his stunning role as Elvis Presley. However, this talented actor not only shines on the big screen, but also took the world of beauty and health by storm.

As the new global ambassador for YSL Beauty and the face of contemporary men’s fragrance Myslf, Austin Butler gives us an intimate insight into her approach to relaxation, her morning routine and the transformative power of fragrance.

“As an artist and as a person, Butler embodies the values ​​expressed by our brand through MYSLF, a contemporary vision of what it means to be a man. Embracing its versatility. She embraces her individuality generously and unabashedly,” Stéphane Besi, International Managing Director of YSL Beauty, shares of Butler’s appointment.

moment to relax

Immersed in the hectic life of Hollywood, Austin found his refuge in the perfect combination of sauna and cold bath. This practice, which he describes as a “reboot” for his mind and body, allows him to switch off and recharge. In addition, his love of reading becomes a way to relax. Under warm sunlight, in the shade of a tree, or on the terrace of his house, Austin surrenders to the pages of a book that transports him to distant worlds.

morning ritual

A peaceful awakening is the key to a great start for Austin. Although he prefers morning exercises at certain times, lately he has taken a more leisurely approach. After a refreshing shower, a walk with his faithful canine companion, and a cup of coffee, Austin tries to focus on writing in his personal diary. This routine gives you the perfect balance to face the day with a positive attitude.

The power of fragrance

Fragrance for Austin is a form of personal and emotional expression. Just like you choose your clothes based on your mood, you choose your fragrance with a purpose. In addition, Austin shares an instructive anecdote: During his performance in The Iceman Is Coming with Denzel Washington on Broadway, he used a certain scent as an emotional trigger. This experience highlights the profound influence of fragrance on emotions and connection with the subconscious.

Courtesy of YSL

Fragrances

Austin’s passion for fragrances is expressed in the constant perception of olfactory beauty. Immersion in aromas throughout the day is a source of joy and well-being for him. The ability to surround yourself with your favorite fragrances, such as subtle woody notes, allows you to take beauty with you wherever you go.

The secret to your glowing skin

Maintaining radiant skin is a priority for Austin and his approach is simple. With the help of her makeup artist, Amy Komorowski, she uses Circa 1970 Facial Oil. This post-shower ritual gives you the hydration you need to face a busy day with confidence.

Philosophy of health

Austin believes that good health depends on the power of the mind. Inspired by his mother, he has adopted the habit of making a list every morning of the things he is grateful for. This simple approach changes your perspective and reminds you that you are lucky to be alive. Associating well-being with guitar tuning, he emphasizes the importance of energizing the mind and body through exercise.

Path to life force

To stay fit and energetic, Austin took on challenging workouts with Daffy Gaver, a former Navy SEAL. This choice not only enhances his fitness, but also reflects his desire for challenges and continuous improvement.

Beauty in perspective

For Austin, beauty is not just a visual attribute, but a way of knowing the world. Embracing presence and appreciating the details with all your senses, discover the beauty in every corner. The way we see the world through the filter of beauty affects how we live and experience every moment.

In the life of Austin Butler, beauty is not just superficiality, but a fusion of fragrance, wellness, and conscious appreciation. Her captivating approach to fragrance and personal care inspires us to seek beauty in every aspect of life, through the mind, the senses and the heart.