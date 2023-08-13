DISMANTLING THE DIAGNOSIS Franco Caballero

The illusion of self-identification is perceived openly. Faced with the void created by the inconsistency brought about by the success and commercialization of the current lifestyle, there is a need for identification that, once discovered, seems to appease behavior, but at the cost of defining it. In this way, I can justify myself for being a Capricorn or having attention deficit disorder, but when I identify with this, I freeze, avoiding the uncertainty of constant action, in every moment, situation and relationship. Tell yourself that you are shy and always will be.

For this reason, it is necessary to pay attention to the genealogy of a psychological diagnosis in order to establish its judgment in times of identity relativism and/or identity crisis. In the past, people suffering from mental problems were shrouded in an atmosphere of mysticism and witchcraft, which meant isolation, imprisonment, or, even worse, torture and death.

The inclusion of the diagnosis thanks to Philippe Pinel provided these people with more “safe” ground, providing explanations for those “anomalies” that had eluded the canon. Thus, the diagnosis forms a space in the field of health-disease, forming a zone for the mental in science. Thus, psychiatry began to be based on the empirical method, leaving the mental subordinate only to the brain.

Many years later, the passionate Sigmund Freud proposed the same method by which the brain was explored to explore the unknown swamp of the psychic, postulating the concept of instinct by integrating the biological with the energetic, which was significant for that time. However, his approach still supported the paradigm of classical science.

Only after the appearance of the avant-garde of Paul Watzavik, who revolutionizes the way of thinking about the mental, including a new epistemology, a new way of looking at the world. Add to the diagnosis context, relationships, family system, and above all, communication and language as a constructor of reality. Here the mind and body begin to integrate, and the observer is included in the object that he observes, and with this, constructivism arises.

However, today, and very strongly, the diagnosis is considered in a static way, translated simply into a nosographic label, as “bipolar disorder”. This would fix the identity, encrypt it, and, even worse, predetermine its future. A professional with a certain degree of power and status – therefore, trustworthy – who diagnoses a person like the one above produces consequences in him that from that moment can determine his actions. The therapist contributes not only with knowledge, but with all their beliefs about how one should live, but who can anyone say what is right or wrong, normal or abnormal for another person’s life when moral subjectivity does not fit. in standardized guidelines? We can say that the label will always determine behavior, even will have more power than the person who receives it, in many cases dominating most of that person’s spaces.

If a more descriptive diagnosis is used that addresses the person and their context, as family therapy does, we might address the idea that the problems are not only related to a specific subject, but rather to collective and cultural relationships. That is why people often suffer from the problems that society has put in front of them with their constructions. Like, for example, single people between the ages of 30 and 45 who are in conflict because the social code imposes a desire to have children and start families, which is not necessarily a genuine desire. And also the elderly, who may not have considered themselves very useful to the current system of life, or feel cut off from entertainment and leisure, a product of a productive hegemony, where every day is a new beginning.

Franco Caballero Vasquez/Sofia Olave Bastias, psychologist