Disney is looking for Florence Pugh to play Rapunzel in the Tangled remake.

A week ago we shared here at Tomatazos a rumor that Disney is working on a remake of Tangled (90%), which is not surprising since the company has been developing this type of film for over a decade with great effort. hits such as “Beauty and the Beast” (71%), “Aladdin” (70%) and “The Lion King” (40%) grossed over $1 billion at the box office. At the time, fans took to social media and stated that Florence Pugh would be the perfect actress to play Rapunzel in a remake. confusedand now a reputable insider assures that Disney also wants this actress.

Prior to this proposed new collaboration with Disney, Pugh had already worked on Black Widow (87%) and Hawkeye (87%), giving life to Elena Belova, the character who will take Scarlett Johansson’s place among the Avengers. Soon he will also play an important role in thunderers. However, his rise to fame came in 2016 with Lady Macbeth (85%), the film adaptation of the novel. Nikolay Leskovwhere her performance was critically acclaimed. In 2019, Pugh starred in the biographical comedy Fighting My Family (86%) and the horror film Midsommar: Terror Waits for the Night (98%), which was also a box office success. success.

Florence Pugh in Black Widow (2021) by Marvel Studios

One of her biggest successes to date has been her role in Little Women (94%) (2019), directed by Greta Gerwig, where she played Amy March. The film was a box office success and earned Pugh an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. His most recent performance was seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (95%), which has already grossed over $600 million worldwide.

Given Pugh’s track record as a famous actress and starring in some blockbusters, it goes without saying that Disney would love her to play Rapunzel. The person responsible for making this public was a known insider My time to shine hello, who has been known for a couple of years for owning insider information and announcing spoilers for major productions that eventually become reality. What we also have to take into account is that the live action remake confused It will be in the early stages of development and a lot could change in the coming months or years, including the actress Disney is currently looking to play the lead.

Disney wants Florence Pugh to play Rapunzel in their action movie Rapunzel: Tangled.

Origin and triumph of Tangled

The latest live-action remake to see the light of day was The Little Mermaid (66%), which became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. confused succeed? confused It was released in 2010 and is inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tale Rapunzel and is the 50th film in Disney’s animated lineup.

Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi and Donna Murphy voiced the main characters. The story follows Rapunzel, a princess with magical long hair who dreams of leaving the tower where she is trapped, and does so when she teams up with the thief Flynn Rider to see the cantoya balloons released on her birthday.

Prior to its release, the title was changed from Rapunzel to confused present it as a gender neutral film. Production took six years and cost $260 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever made. Combining computer animation (CGI) with traditional animation, the film has a unique style and Allan Menken composed the soundtrack.

confused it was well received by critics and the public alike, grossing US$591 million worldwide. It was nominated for several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song. A short film was subsequently released in 2012 and a TV series in 2017.

