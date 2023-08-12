Disney+ Secret Invasion Tour

The Secret Invasion is over and you can now watch six episodes of Marvel Studios’ thrilling spy thriller where Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) at the helm of the story trusts no one in the race to prevent chaos, exclusively on Disney+ (Source: Disney+ Flying).

Here’s a tour of the series directed by Ali Selim for an in-depth look at some of Secret Invasion’s unforgettable aspects.

Nick Fury returns to Earth without his eyepatch and his iconic leather coat after a long stint on SABER, a space station built to protect the planet he retired to after returning from Blip.

Says director Ali Selim: “Sam and I talk a lot about getting older and worrying about missing a beat or being asked. And he has a lot of points in this series that indicate he’s losing his rhythm going through a Blip that in many ways felt like a pandemic to a lot of us where we just disappeared and came back different and confused.”

Nick is called upon by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) to stop a rogue group of Skrulls led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Frustrated that Talos and Fury have not found a new planet for them to settle on, the Skrull faction plans to take on the world’s greatest powers posing as members of the government in order to take over Earth. An early appearance of agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), who works for the British secret service MI6, shows her former friendship with Fury, although she refuses to work with him to stop Gravik.

“We had a lot of conversations about Sam’s life. How he felt as an older man growing up in unstable times and how that affected Nick Fury. Is this the story of how she gets her spark back? Or is it the story of how he found purpose and new strength at this point in his life? I think it’s a bit of both,” adds Selim.

NOT JUST A THRILLER, BUT A LOVE STORY

A flashback from 1997 can be seen in Secret Invasion, when Fury recruits several Skrull refugees, including the young, orphaned and highly intelligent Gravik, in exchange for help finding a new planet. In the present, Talos reveals to Fury that there are a million Skrulls on Earth. The series, in turn, meets Fury’s wife, who has adopted the human identity of Priscilla Fury (Charlayne Woodard).

“I think it’s a great love story. Nick discovers his love for many people. The biggest challenge is that he fell in love with and married a Skrull and struggled with his sense of otherness while living as a black man in America and as an aging man in a world that is fitter than he is. says Ali Selim.

He adds: “I also think there is a great love story between Fury and Talos. Much of this love then transfers to G’iah as they both love Talos. And I think there’s even a love story between Nick and Gravik, who was Gravik’s role model and broke down. They lost love.

EMILIA CLARKE’S FAVORITE PHOTO DAY

“I literally thought, ‘This is the best day of my life. “I’m the girl from the amusement park. Give me a trapeze. Give me a roller coaster. That’s exactly how I felt. I could not stop laughing. It was truly the coolest day I’ve ever had on set. Then I wanted to tell everyone,” says Clarke.

“I think there’s an element of the MCU that appeals to the 12-year-old in all of us. I know Emilia talks about it in moments that are liberating, childish, revealing and surprising, and so on,” adds Selim.

BALANCING ACTION AND EMOTION

Secret Invasion features moments where characters have deep conversations before abruptly jumping into big fight scenes. Ali Selim says that in this story people have to talk and get emotional. And he adds that now is also the time for them to shake each other.

“During editing, there’s a balance between how long you can watch them fight and how long you can watch them get emotional. So it’s a balance. When you get into the MCU, you know there’s going to be some big battle scenes. And you know that for those battle scenes to make sense, you have to get people to share their emotions and perspective on the situation,” says Selim.

