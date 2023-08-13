Distributes HNM recommendations for the rainy season

Prevention is essential to avoid accidents in infants.

The Hospital del Niño Morelense (HNM) called on the population to implement preventive measures to avoid accidents during the rainy season, as well as to mitigate the spread of respiratory diseases in minors.

In this regard, Carlos Nicolás del Río Almendares, director of the hospital’s outpatient department, noted that diseases such as respiratory tract infections, otitis media, pneumonia and bronchitis could increase by up to 10 percent this season due to changes in temperatures.

So he urged fathers and mothers to make sure their homes take precautions such as checking for leaks, moisture, and removing standing water and pots where flies or dengue-transmitting factors can form. risk that endangers the well-being of girls and boys.

In addition, when driving a car, you should carefully check the engine and the condition of the tires to avoid traffic accidents.

Finally, the specialist pointed out that in case of any discomfort or accident, one should contact the nearest medical center for timely medical assistance and not self-medicate the child population.