Djokovic returns to the United States two years later | Relief





September 2021. Novak Djokovicchampion of the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon of the same course, loses in US Open final against Daniil Medvedev (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) and, when the plenary meeting of Rod Laver slipped out of his hands, burst into tears in New York. “I lost, yes, but I am a happy person. Thank you for all the support you always give me. See you soonhe laments in front of a crowded center court. Just two months later, The United States government announces thatsince then, All foreigners wishing to enter the country must be vaccinated against Covid-19.. The Odyssey begins.

Serbian tennis player, then number one in the world. keep silent about the newsConvinced of his ideals, contrary to governments around the world, he decides not to get vaccinated against the virus. Time passes, the turning point of the year arrives, and like every January, the world of tennis moves to Melbourne to open the season at the Australian Open.

There, a few hours before the start of the tournament, and with Djokovic included in the men’s draw, Australian police detain Belgrade man at the same Melbourne airport and cancel visa for not being vaccinated against coronavirus. After hours of tension between the tennis player and the Australian government, Djokovic comes face to face with reality and leaves the country without playing his first Grand Slam of the season.

To the top Rafael Nadal euthanized the grave of Daniil Medvedevwins Australian tournament with one of the best comebacks (2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5)and adds the twenty-second Grand Slam of his career, one more than Djokovic. And this Roger Federer. A few days later, the Serb loses world number one and begins to move away from the privileged positions of the rankings due to his unvaccinated status, which does not allow him to participate in two of the four majors.

The 2022 school year is coming to an end, summer is coming and The US government maintains sanitary restrictions for which Djokovicalready dropped to seventh place in the rankings, remained without participation in the US Open, which will eventually open Carlos Alcaraz’s locker. “Unfortunately, this year I will not be able to play at the US Open. (…). I will stay in good shape, with a positive attitude and will look forward to the opportunity to compete again, ”he wrote on his social networks.

In 2023, everything will change for Nole.



Last November the Australian government lifts restrictions and finally, after so much time, luck smiles at Djokovic again. As early as January of the new year, the Serb, unleashed in Melbourne, wins his tenth Australian Open and equaled Nadal with 22 Grand Slams at the historic peak of men’s tennis.

The good news is already happening at the beginning of May, shortly before the start of Roland GarrosThe US is lifting restrictions that forced foreign nationals to get Covid vaccinations to enter the country. Finally, the Serb was able to play at the US Open.

Soon after that, already in Paris, the Belgrade man overcomes the hurricane Alcaraz, but loses in the semi-final, and crushed Kasper Ruud in the final for his third Roland Garros title.Twenty third big in his career more than any other tennis player. Then the story is read in Serbian..

Now, after losing to Alcaraz in a frenetic Wimbledon final, and 701 days after that fateful night against Medvedev in New York, Djokovic returns to the United States. to finally dress short again. He will make it to the Cincinnati Masters 1000.where he has already won in 2018 and 2020, and where he has not competed since.

He will draw the racquet first in doubleswhere he will debut on Monday with Nikola Cacic as a couple for the sole purpose of picking up the rhythm of the competition – will arrive after 42 off-piste days since his loss to Alcaraz in London. Two days later Djokovic will start his career on Wednesday against a tennis player who will leave the previous rounds. After, expected to be a tough road to the title: Davidovich or Etcheverry in the second round; Norrie, De Minaur or Monfils in third place; Sinner or Fritz in the quarterfinals; Medvedev or Runa in the semi-finals; and Alcaraz presumably in the final.