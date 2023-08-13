Do you feel tired all day? Know the vitamin you should be taking to overcome this condition – Metro World News

July 07, 2023 at 18:13.

vitamins They play a crucial role in the proper functioning of our body. They are essential for cell growth, development and function. When our bodies do not get enough of a vitamin, a deficiency can occur that affects our health.

One of the most common consequences of these deficiencies is constant fatigue and muscle weakness. I feel like this is the answer to why you feel so tired no matter how much sleep you get. Do you want to re-energize? Well, simply by consuming more of this vitamin, you will achieve this, we will tell you everything you need to know.

Vitamin B12, the real secret to always being full of energy

Vitamin B12 is especially important in combating fatigue and weakness. It belongs to the B complex and plays a vital role in protein metabolism, red blood cell formation, and maintenance of the central nervous system, making it one of the vitamins considered “essential” for the functioning of the body.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause a variety of symptoms, including anemia, loss of balance, numbness or tingling in the arms and legs, blurred vision, memory loss, confusion, poor appetite, unexplained weight loss, shortness of breath, and sometimes dizziness. the case of children, difficulties in growth and retardation in general development.

To avoid vitamin B12 deficiency, it is important to include foods rich in this vitamin in your diet. Some natural sources of vitamin B12 are fish, shellfish, meat, eggs, milk, and dairy products. There are also fortified cereals containing this vitamin.

Vitamin B12 should never be missing from your diet

It is important to note that plant foods are not a source of vitamin B12, so vegetarians and vegans should pay close attention to their intake and take supplements if necessary. If you suspect that you may have a vitamin B12 deficiency, it is recommended that you consult your doctor.

The first thing to do is take a blood test to check your body’s levels of this vitamin, and if a deficiency is confirmed, your doctor may recommend a vitamin B12 supplement and adjust your diet to ensure adequate intake.