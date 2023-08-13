Documentary series about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be released on Netflix next week

Many were waiting for her and in a few days fans Johnny Depp And Amber Heard You can enjoy the documentary series Johnny vs. Amber on the Netflix platform. On August 16, followers of the two actors will be able to learn in detail the details of the scandalous and media defamation lawsuit between the former couple.

The trial, which took place in Virginia in 2022, was widely covered in the media and became one of the most discussed topics on social networks, for this reason the streaming platform decided to investigate every aspect of it.

Documentary series produced Emma Cooper It will feature footage from the trial, clocking in at over 200 hours. As La Razon clarifies, this preview addresses the defamation case, which received worldwide attention as the first TikTok lawsuit. The series will recount the events that have taken place in the six weeks that it has run, and will present the first testimonies of the main characters, which will tell how they were influenced by public opinion.

Johnny vs. Amber is an intimate look at one of the most high-profile divorces in history. The documentary series promises to shed light on the relationship between the two Hollywood stars, as well as the impact of the lawsuit on society at large.

Trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp for libel

Litigation between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard was held in the District Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, in the United States (USA) from April 11 to June 1, 2022.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she called herself a “domestic violence public figure.” In response, a counter Amber Heard sued her former partner for $ 100 million, claiming that he defamed her, calling her a liar.

At the end of the trial, a seven-member jury ruled in favor of the actor, awarding him $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The Aquaman actress was also sued for defamation. Johnny Depp on a lesser charge and received a $2 million settlement.

The truth is that the case was widely covered in the media and became one of the most discussed topics on social networks. The verdict was met with mixed reactions, with some backing translator Jack Sparrow and others backing the actress.

The final verdict was highly anticipated and had a significant impact on the lives of both actors. The case also served as an example that domestic violence can be a complex issue and not always easy to prove in court, and is now new Netflix material.