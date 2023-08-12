Does it make sense to call beets natural “EPO”?

Beetroot juice is all the rage, in fact, if we pay attention to its advertisements as a “miracle food”, we can read that it is rich in vitamins, minerals and plant compounds that benefit the heart due to its folic acid and potassium content. , for the brain for antioxidants, anti-inflammatory for betalains and vitamin C, for digestion for fiber and probiotics, etc. All of this is true, but I am in favor of its natural consumption more than just its judo, and it is not a superfood, not a miracle product, and not with effects comparable to EPO. Its use in physical work lies in nitric oxide (NO), a substance that is associated with vasodilation and increased blood supply to the muscles, which improves their ability to contract and promotes gas exchange at the muscle level. Beets are rich in nitrates, which are converted to nitrites upon contact with bacteria in the mouth and stomach acid. These nitrates are converted into nitric oxide, the protagonist of this juice’s popularity.

Among the effects of NO, not only an increase in the supply of oxygen and nutrients to muscle fibers, thereby increasing endurance, but also attributed properties for the treatment of erectile dysfunction can be noted. And while this last argument may be of great importance, it is curious that it is among sports fans that he has found his biggest consumers. And, as with many other purported benefits, more research is needed on all of the touted benefits. For example, it is known that it does not give the same effects in different sports, with different intensity and duration of effort, and does not equally affect all athletes. In this sense, the comparison with EPO is a hoax or just an advertising claim.

While it is true that beets are exceptionally high in nitrates, and drinking beetroot juice or beetroot supplements significantly increases blood nitric oxide levels, their performance-enhancing and health-promoting effects preclude supplementation recommendations. It is true that nitric oxide dilates blood vessels, allowing more oxygen and more energy to reach the muscles, which can lead to improved performance in athletes with vascular problems. But this effect at the vascular level is hardly noticeable in healthy people and is not at all comparable with the effects of EPO. Erythropoietin, better known as EPO, a hormone that regulates erythropoiesis, or the production of red blood cells, is used to treat anemia.

Among its effects, it increases the number of red blood cells, which allows the muscles to receive more oxygen at a lower intensity of effort, increasing performance and slowing down the onset of fatigue. There is no doubt about these effects, and therefore its use for the purpose of fraudulent performance enhancement is prohibited and is considered a doping substance. In addition, its use can cause serious health problems, increasing the “viscosity” of the blood, favoring thrombosis, increasing cerebrovascular accidents and hypertension. In this regard, the effects of beets go in the opposite direction, as they contribute to the expansion of blood vessels and lower blood pressure values. Supplementing with beetroot juice will not increase red blood cell count, which can be achieved with altitude training or hypobaric tents.

Training or sleeping in conditions of hypobaric hypoxia, reducing the supply of oxygen to the tissues, causes the body to respond by creating more blood cells “naturally”, increasing the hematocrit. I am not saying that beetroot juice may not have beneficial effects in certain conditions and in some individuals, but it is not comparable to EPO-stimulating training in high altitude conditions. Studies on the effect of beet juice supplementation on endurance have reported conflicting results. Some find a greater effect in people who lead a sedentary lifestyle, those who do not consume enough vegetables, and other studies do not find benefits in high performance.

Studies conducted only with elite athletes provide inconsistent results and vary by sport discipline. There are studies that show positive results in both long-term exercise and high-intensity exercise, especially for 40 minutes. In them, they find that fatigue appears later, and in particular the improvement in muscle work of type II fibers. For this reason, it seems that its application may make more sense in very intense and intermittent efforts than in resistance efforts. As with all supplements, there are studies that find benefits and there are those that don’t. The supposed effectiveness of beet juice supplementation depends on many factors, which make it very difficult to prove that performance is improved by beet juice alone. Among them are the intake protocol related to the amount ingested, the moment and duration of intake, and the protocol associated with the intensity and duration of effort in a particular discipline, as well as the level of performance. participants. .

I would also like to argue in this regard that the very improvements in tissue function and adaptation that result from exercise at the metabolic level, cardiovascular, muscle and respiratory function, and a diet based primarily on vegetables, exceed any a possible beneficial effect attributed to the addition of one substance alone. Also, it is again curious how a particular individual response is affected, which may explain how some trained athletes respond well to beet juice supplements while others do not notice anything at all. In this sense, it can be explained that if, in addition to training, you monitor your diet, give priority to the intake of food of plant origin, then not only can not be attributed to improving your well-being and / or your performance by feeding beet juice, but this is not necessary.

In my opinion, the best way to obtain all these substances, which are attributed to ergogenic properties, is to consume products that contain them naturally. And not to ascribe miraculous properties to them, but to believe that a greater intake of a particular substance will itself increase efficiency. Nitrates can also be found in green leafy vegetables such as spinach, arugula, chard, etc. Instead of spending money on supplements, invest in more vegetable intake, which, in addition to providing fiber and other beneficial nutrients to boost performance , contain many useful substances for your health. This is the case of flavonols, a type of flavonoid, one of the phytochemicals found in various plant pigments, which are very useful, for example, in fighting cancer or cognitive impairment. A much healthier option for your body and your pocket.

References:

Thorben Rockedal-Lausch et al. Long-term intake of high doses of beetroot juice improves time trial performance in well-trained cyclists under normoxic and hypoxic conditions. Clinical Trials. Published 2019

Thorben Rockedal-Lausch et al. Long-term high doses of beetroot juice do not improve lung or muscle deoxygenation kinetics in well-trained cyclists under normoxic and hypoxic conditions. Published 2021