DOGS | Here are some dog breeds that barely shed.

This layer resume naturally seasonal, so this causes hair loss, although this may also be due to health conditions and stress.





Pet hair on furniture, clothes, or cars can be uncomfortable for many. Wearing dark clothing or clothing made from certain materials can be a problem if you live with a dog. That’s why many people consider coat type before accepting dog and bring it to your home.

There are no completely hypoallergenic dogs.

We should not classify dogs as hypoallergenic just because they have a certain coat type. Allergies to dogs are not directly related to fur, but to proteins found in their skin or saliva, just like in cats. These proteins are allergens and can cause allergic reactions. Also hair can carry agents such as mites or pollen that cause allergies.

Do all dogs shed their hair?

Hair loss is common to all dog breeds. However, some breeds shed less because of him genetics and type of coat. Some breeds shed more heavily, especially at certain times of the year, while other breeds, often referred to as “hypoallergenic”, have minimal shedding. Therefore, it is important to point out that There are no completely hypoallergenic breeds.Some simply produce fewer allergens or shed less hair than others.

Factors Affecting Hair Loss in Dogs

Change : This is a natural and genetic process.

Diet : Omega acids improve hair health. It is desirable to include fish in the diet.

stress : Affects hair health.

allergy : Caused by the environment or parasites (such as fleas).

Imbalance hormone: May cause hair loss in certain areas. Consult your veterinarian.

Hair Control Tips

Matte diary.

walks open.

advice stylist canine.

aspiration ordinary.

Accept the fact that living with a dog means having hair at home

Breeds that shed less hair