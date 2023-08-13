Doja Cat returns with ‘Paint The Town Red’, her most recent song since controversy with fans – World Today News

Doja Cat has a week full of releases and news that surprised even strangers. On this day, he brings a new single under his arm, which we can already enjoy. That’s what “Paint The Town Red” sounds like, a song with a very personal brand. its creator.

american himself passed the snippet to his Twitter followers. With a video full of blood, we heard the notes of this song for the first time, which contrast strongly with the image. Now that the video clip is in our possession, we can see that this disruptive trend has been translated into audiovisual, with very dark scenes that go beyond the established. Doja Cat had a very important role as apart from directing, all the aesthetics were brought in by her: “It is based on three paintings that Doja Cat painted., each of the scenes in the video is a recreation of the paintings. Last month, Doja Cat drew the cover of the single live on her Instagram while chatting with her fans and announcing her new song.”

The release of this single falls on a difficult time for the artist. After announcing his tour, which will begin in the fall, He had a fight with several of his followers, with the exchange of comments that went viral on the web. The American woman ignited a spark with a phrase that offended her most faithful: “My fans don’t call themselves stupid. If you call yourself “Kitten” or “Kitenz”, it means that you should quit your phone and get a job to help your parents.

Doja Cat is losing over 200k followers on Instagram due to fan controversy. pic.twitter.com/sjUfrWNv3O — PopBase (@PopBase) July 25, 2023

After the controversy, the consequences were visible in the artist’s social media following. He lost 200,000 “followers” in one day, so that the message became clear, they did not like this behavior. Now it is in their hands that the single reaches the heights that Doja Cat is counting on, so we will see if they have already forgiven her or, on the contrary, decided to step off the bandwagon of her music.

Lyrics to “Paint The Town Red” via GENIUS:

Yeah bitch I said what I said

I’d rather be famous instead

I let it all go to my head

I don’t care, I paint the city red

Bitch I said what I said

I’d rather be famous instead

I let it all go to my head

I don’t care, I paint the city red

Mm, she’s the devil

She a bad bitch, she a rebel

She put her foot on the pedal

It will take me a long time to settle

Mm, she’s the devil

She a bad bitch, she a rebel

She put her foot on the pedal

It will take me a long time to agree (Yeah, yeah)

Said my happiness is all your misery

I put a good dick in my kidneys

This Margel don’t come without jealousy

My sickness doesn’t come without a cure

I’m having so much fun without Hennessy

They just want my love and my energy

You can’t say shit without penalties

Bitch I’m in the shit if you send for me

I’m going to glow one more time

Trust me, I have magical foresight

You will see me sleeping in the yard

You will see me eat ten more times

Ugh, you can’t take that bitch to nowhere

Oh, I look better without hair

Ugh, that’s not a sign that I’m not allowed to smoke here.

Ugh, give me a chance and I’ll go there (Yeah)

Yeah bitch I said what I said

I’d rather be famous instead

I let it all go to my head

I don’t care, I paint the city red

Bitch I said what I said

I’d rather be famous instead

I let it all go to my head

I don’t care, I paint the city red

Mm, she’s the devil

She a bad bitch, she a rebel

She put her foot on the pedal

It will take me a long time to settle

Mm, she’s the devil

She a bad bitch, she a rebel

She put her foot on the pedal

It will take me a long time to agree (Yeah, yeah)

Said pop make money now try bitch

You could use a reenactment with a new vibe, sis

I don’t need a big feature or a new helper

I don’t need a new fan cause my boo loves it

I don’t have to wear a wig to please you

I’m a two time bitch, don’t you know what I win?

Throw a shot like you’re trying to have a food fight and then

All my opponents are waiting for me to be you, I bet

Said I got a drive, I don’t need a car

Money is really all we fight for

I do things they haven’t seen before

Fans are not stupid, but extremists

I am a demon, Lord

Fall from what? I didn’t see the horse

Called your bluff, better point the source

Glory is not something I don’t need anymore.

‘Cause bitch I said what I said

I’d rather be famous instead

I let it all go to my head

I don’t care, I paint the city red

Bitch I said what I said

I’d rather be famous instead

I let it all go to my head

I don’t care, I paint the city red

Mm, she’s the devil

She a bad bitch, she a rebel

She put her foot on the pedal

It will take me a long time to settle

Mm, she’s the devil

She a bad bitch, she a rebel

She put her foot on the pedal

It will take me a long time to settle